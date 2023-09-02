Unusual family-fun Car Show fundraiser set

~ Proceeds to support local fire department, disaster relief efforts, and wheelchair accessible fishing adventures for veterans ~
By Terry Harris
In the 1940s, Frank and Evelyn Harris sold their car to buy a farm on a quiet, peaceful dead-end, dirt path. It’s doubtful that they could have imagined that 75 years later that family farm would be the site of an event featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors – some from the same era as the original car.
Well, that’s what’s happening on September 9 when CountryBoyz HotRodz and H& R Farms host an unusual, family-friendly car show, and it all started with a dream.
Last week, Rose Pait (aka Evelyn Rose Harris Pait), youngest granddaughter of Frank and Evelyn explained the two-fold purpose of the Down on the Farm Car Show, and how it came to be.
“My brother, Thad (Harris) came to me last year and told me he’d always dreamed of a Car Show here on our family farm, and asked if I’d help organize it,” she said. “First, I flashed back to when I used to watch as he and his best friend Matt (Glover) would do “car stuff” after school. I thought they were so cool! But I wasn’t cool because I was the little sister.”
She laughed, then continued, “Well, of course I said I would, and the whole extended family – and a lot of friends - pitched in and put together a family-friendly, kind of different car show with lots of classic vehicles and some other things, too. It was so much fun – and we all felt so good about being able to help the community since the proceeds were for the Conway Fire Department - that this year we’re doing it again – only bigger!”
A quick glance at the planned activities for the day made it obvious that she was not exaggerating about “bigger.”
The cars and tractors and motorcycles are still the stars of the show, as are the one-of-a-kind trophies they have made for categories ranging from “best in show” for at least 15 categories to a large number of “Picks” by sponsors. There’s even a “Kids’ Pick” that lets kids vote for their favorite vehicle and then automatically enter a drawing for a prize.
For anyone who works up an appetite, Rose said there will be a bake sale, hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ, fresh-squeezed lemonade, hand-dipped ice cream, popcorn, jerky, farm-fresh apples and sweet potatoes, fried pork rinds, homemade jams, jellies, pickles, and more on hand while they last.
An entire “Little Farmers” area will feature a “duck pond,” stoplight toss, corn pit, mud kitchen, hot wheels racetrack, and more. Atlantic & Southern even sponsored donated a special Barrel Train designed and built by CountryBoyz HotRodz for kids to ride around in during the show.
A scavenger hunt, a cake walk, and a DJ giving out prizes for an ongoing Music Trivia game are scheduled “to help keep the fun in fundraising,” Rose added.
She also hinted at some “BIG” surprises she could not reveal before adding, “We really tried to think of everything to make it fun for everybody, and I’m certainly not doing all this by myself. Everybody in the family over the age of 6 has a job, whether it’s making food or filling swag bags or formulating tally sheets or handling kids activities or planning and gathering supplies and soliciting donations or mowing fields and organizing for plenty of parking. And I don’t think any of this would be possible without all that Frank’s doing.”
She was referring to this generation’s Frank Harris, Thad’s son, who, besides taking on the construction of the train, is working side by side with Thad as they oversee everything to assure that even with all the additions, the focus on the show vehicles remains top-notch for car lovers.
“And I’m just overwhelmed with the way friends and neighbors and businesses from all over are contributing to make this huge raffle happen – as that’s where much of the money raised comes from. We’ve had such amazing prizes donated that people already started buying tickets, especially after word got out about the $5,000 traveling tailgate vehicle Glover Construction donated with a table, seats, a grill, and an umbrella all welded together to hitch to your vehicle. Somebody’s going to win that for a $5 raffle ticket!”
Rose attributes this year’s growth in part to the addition of planned donations “to support Baptists on Mission in honor of Mama and Daddy (Billy and Corene Harris) and Operation Vets with Nets in honor of Uncle Joe (Joseph H. Rose.) They will have displays of their equipment, along with Conway Fire Department equipment, at the show.”
She paused a moment, then added, “For years, we watched our parents jump into anything that was needed. Mama and Daddy have passed, and they were the ones, with our grandparents, who started the farm. They always wanted us to remain close and continue to do things together, and that’s what we’re doing - not because it’s what we think they’d want or because they asked us to. It’s just what you do.”
Vehicle Registration for the Down at the Farm Car Show at 211 Frank Harris Road, Pendleton, NC, 27862 – just over the VA/NC line, will begin at 9 a.m. on September 9 with gates opening to spectators at 10. The entry fee for cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles will be $25. Admission for spectators is free. For further information or updates go to Down on the Farm on Facebook or CountryBoyz HotRodz on YouTube.
