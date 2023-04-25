Ulysses S. Grant expected at Historical Society meeting

By Terry Harris
May 8 will be memorable for everyone attending the next program sponsored by the Surry County VA Historical Society, as, according to Vice President Fran Barnes, a special guest is expected.
The program, to be held at the Hampton Roads Winery at 6074 New Design Road in Elberon, will feature a conversation with Ulysses S. Grant, or, at least, his counterpart, represented by Erik Curren, who also will be bringing his wife, Lindsay, to portray Julia Dent Grant.
Curren, who will remain in character as General Grant, will speak on Grant’s generous surrender terms to General Lee and how that set the stage for reconciliation between former battlefield foes. With both the General and Mrs. Grant dressed in clothes of the era, her big hoop skirts and detailed stitching will be to be very detailed and authentic.”
Having portrayed General Ulysses S. Grant in uniform at numerous venues including the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, VA and Grant’s Headquarters at City Point, VA and drawing on two decades of experience as a public speaker and college instructor on three continents, Curren presents an entertaining program based on extensive research on Grant’s life and the Civil War era that will engage history buffs and general audiences alike.
The pair will be on hand from 6:30 until 8:30, and other than a short bit of business at 7, the evening will be entirely devoted to getting to know them, Barnes said.
“We hope everyone will come early to meet them and get a good seat,” she added, “plus the winery will have their products for sale during the evening, and those of age may purchase wine by the glass, bottle, or even a wine slushie!”
“This promises to be an interesting and educational program and we encourage local students to attend, also,” reported Barnes. “The meeting and program are free to all, but in order to help us fund this speaker, we kindly request freewill donations in the basket at the door!”
Email surryhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 757-377-7985 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.