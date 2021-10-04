By Terry Harris
On September 10, Delegate Roslyn Tyler presented a check from the Virginia Department of Education under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for $100,000 to Sussex County Youth and Adult Recreational Association (SCYARA).
At the presentation, Tyler said, “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am honored to have the opportunity to utilize my voice in Richmond to advocate on behalf of our youth and attract significant financial resources to help them achieve their full potential.”
According to a release from William Ricks, President of SCYARA, the group was originally formed “to create an area with the amenities of a swimming pool and ball fields,” and the organization “was created by a group of black men seeking a way for black youth and adults of Sussex County to have a venue to enjoy summer activities such as swimming and picnic areas,”
He said that the vision “led to the purchase of more than eight acres of land and the building of a 140,000 -gallon pool located at its present location of 118 Lobb Shop Road in Waverly.”
Describing their facility as “open for use to all citizens and organizations of Sussex County and surrounding areas,” Ricks also described SCYARA as “the oldest nonprofit 501 C-3 Organization in Sussex County currently offering educational and recreational activities to all citizens of any ages” and indicated that the grant is to be used for the education, health and safety measures, mentoring, cultural awareness and summer program activities for the Sussex County youths “to ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
