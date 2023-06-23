Trapped pilot escapes serious injury in Suffolk plane crash

By Terry Harris
The crash of a small plane in Suffolk on Saturday resulted in the pilot’s being temporarily pinned inside the aircraft, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:51 p.m. on June 17 in a rural area south of the downtown section of Suffolk at 591 North Liberty Spring Road.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue extricated the male pilot, the only person in the aircraft, who was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital by the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance with what the VSP described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
In photos provided by State Police, the aircraft, though damaged, appeared to be mostly intact. As of press time the investigation into the cause of the crash was still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.