On a damp, misty, January fifth evening, Tramaz M. Tynes was memorialized with a sunset vigil at the at Surry County High School football field, where he had played his way to a scholarship just a couple of years earlier.
What an attendee described as “one of the prettiest sunsets I have ever seen” made a brilliant back drop for those gathering on the track, in the grassy field, and up in the stands as they lit their candles while waiting for the vigil for their slain native son to begin.
The size of the crowd delayed the beginning a few minutes as an estimated 300 people came to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of the young man that coach James Pope, first to speak at the gathering, characterized as “more than just a student or athlete at Surry – he was family.”
Everyone who wished to speak was given an opportunity to do so, and one by one, school administrators, former and current students, family members and friends of the young man created a somber celebration of life as they shared stories of the things they remembered about Tramaz.
“It was a beautiful vigil,” said Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims afterward. “There were so many opportunities to smile, though through tears, as everyone would remember and share happy things about him. He was a good-hearted person who would do anything for his family and friends. I think it helped a little bit to celebrate all the good, and in many cases, fun things about his life.”
“I think it was good for the community to come together and have that opportunity to celebrate that life,” she added, “which was certainly taken too soon. I’m OK when someone in their seventies or eighties passes away. I’ll mourn for them, but I’m OK. But for someone to be taken as Tramaz was, I’m simply not OK with that. It doesn’t set right with me for him to be such a young man with so much to look forward to, and now this. It is heartbreaking.”
Tynes, 20, and a second victim, Devon Clanton, 22, of Dinwiddie County had been celebrating at a New Year’s Eve bonfire in Prince George County when they were gunned down by a still unknown shooter.
As of press time, despite an ongoing a several-county-wide investigation, police do not have a motive, and no arrests had been made. Anyone with video footage or any relative information is urgently asked to contact Prince George Police Detective Wayne Newsome at (804) 863-1863, Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773, the Surry County Sheriff’s office at (757) 294-5264, the Sussex County Sheriff’s office at (434)246-5000 ex. 2, or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.