By Terry Harris
According to Elizabeth Cooper, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for Sussex and Surry Counties, early spring is the ideal time to prune popular shrubs such as boxwoods, hollies, and camellias, and with the weather slowly beginning to warm up, it’s easy to get excited and want to head out into your yard and begin pruning existing trees and shrubs, planting new ones, and working in your garden.
However, she cautions, “Although it may be tempting to just start pruning everything at once, proper timing can ensure optimal plant health and regrowth.”
One alternative project Cooper suggests while waiting for the right time to begin working in your yard is to make sure your pruning tools are cleaned and sharpened. Not only will the clean cuts that properly prepared tools make heal more quickly, but you’re also helping to prevent the transfer of diseases.
“A common cause of disease spread in the landscape is the equipment used,” Cooper said. “If you notice that your shrub or tree is unhealthy or diseased, make sure that the pruned off portions are disposed of away from other plants and are not put into a compost pile.”
“While composting is a great way to put nutrients back into your garden or flower beds,” she added, “the disease can remain on the composted material and then spread to other plants when the material is re-distributed.”
Virginia Cooperative Extension has several publications available on how to prune your shrubs and trees correctly as well as pruning calendars that are easy to reference before making the decision to begin working in your yard. In fact, the local Cooperative Extension office is an invaluable resource for information on what to do and what not to do when pruning as well as a multitude of other things – and the advice is free! The two online guides listed below are a great start.
Shrubs Pruning Calendar: https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/430/430-462/SPES-323.pdf
Deciduous Trees Pruning Guide: https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/430/430-456/SPES-403.pdf
For more information, local citizens can contact your local extension office by calling 757-294-5303 for copies of the publications or to speak to Elizabeth for more advice. The publications are also accessible online and can be printed for quick reference throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.