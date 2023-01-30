Three from Sussex Sheriff’s Department receive MADD awards

By Terry Harris
The January 19 Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting was particularly eventful for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, as Sheriff Giles was called on multiple times in relation to commendations for members of his staff. The last presentation was to three recipients of MADD awards.
Corporal Richard Marks, Sgt. Michael Kessenger, and Corporal Steward Hudson all came forward to be recognized as Sheriff Giles said of the three, “These men all care about the community and are universally aggressive with enforcement of public safety while always being patient and caring of our citizens.”
Giles went on to explain that Marks, who he described as “no stranger to MADD awards”, had first received the honor when he was with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Department prior to coming to serve in Sussex County.
“He has been with us three years now,” he added, “and is receiving his second MADD with us, which makes three for this young man - something of which he deserves to feel proud.”
The Sheriff described Kessenger, who has been with the Sussex Sheriff’s Department for 10 years as “one of the strongest deputies in the department. Very dedicated” – and added that Kessenger also serves as a Captain with the Wakefield Fire Department and has served as a volunteer with the Waverly Rescue Squad.
Of the third award recipient, Giles said that Hudson, who is in his third year with the Department, is “a go-getter, very aggressive in his pursuit of excellence in the department, and all about helping the community of Sussex, about which he cares deeply.”
The three stood solemnly with their rewards until Hudson evoked a laugh from the crowd when he grinned and remarked, “I’m just trying to keep up with the legacy, since I’m the one they call ‘Baby Giles.’”
Sheriff Giles laughed along with the rest, then, later, said, “All three of these men are to be commended for earning this award and for all the things that they do to help keep our community safe. I’m just so proud of all my staff, and feel honored every day to have the opportunity to serve alongside all the fine men and women in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department.”
