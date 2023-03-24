Sylvester PotW

Sylvester is a lovely black and white domestic short hair cat, about three years old, that gets along well with other cats. This sweet boy loves attention, especially  head scratches and talking to you!  He definitely likes eating and looks forward to it daily. Sylvester is kind of a silly cat and makes us all smile with his personality. He may be a good lap cat, but he also likes his independence. Do come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.