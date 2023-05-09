Sussex County Public Schools held its annual Youth Summit on Friday, March 31, 2023 at all three schools on its campus. Previous summits have been virtual due to COVID-19, but this year it was in person and boy was it amazing! The goal of the youth summit is to engage students with interactive sessions from various presenters that would assist them with their emotions, communication, and career decisions.
The middle school and the high school kicked off this event with a presentation by Total Arts Theatre Company. This act by a father and daughter mime team (Allen Ellis & Almoni) delivered a powerful and thought provoking performance that embraced this year’s youth summit theme - SWAG 2.0: “Reach For What You Can’t See.” After the performance students reported to their assigned sessions in their buildings.
At Sussex Central Elementary School, the summit began with an energetic and interactive performance by ZONDA DANCE. Faculty, staff and students were on their feet dancing and moving to motivational music that contained an impactful message. Presenters at the Elementary School included students from the middle and elementary schools, teachers, community members, martial arts instructors, and renowned authors.
At Sussex Central Middle School, student ambassadors served as greeters and escorts to guests who attended the Youth Summit. Middle school students also presented to elementary school students about what to expect in middle school and shared their middle school experiences. Throughout the day, presenters shared on Social Emotional Learning, Careers, and other topics that may not be offered to students during the instructional day. Some of the presenters were graduates of Sussex County Public Schools who returned to share valuable information, and it proved to be an amazing day!
At Sussex Central High School, engaging workshops were facilitated by several professionals in their perspective fields and by previous alumni who wanted to come back to their alma mater and share wisdom that may help the next generation. Class of 2018 graduates, Rachel Shabazz, Jalen Augcomfar and Mika Bates discussed topics surrounding self-worth and the college experience. Class of 2015 Valedictorian, Danicia Boone discussed self- esteem and making wise career decisions. Chenelle Jones and Martika Hill, Class of 2019 graduates, shared their success with becoming young entrepreneurs in the clothing industry all while balancing college and being young adults in today’s society.
During the Youth Summit, students seemed to gain a wealth of knowledge in regards to their social emotional well-being. Sussex County Public Schools continue to strive to assist students with developing into knowledgeable individuals prepared to thrive in today’s global society. We continue to provide opportunities for students to reach their highest educational potential and become leaders of tomorrow.
Every year we look forward to the annual Youth Summit. Many thanks go out to our community and stakeholders. Special thanks to the Community Coalition of Sussex for their continuous support of the annual Youth Summit year after year.
Please feel free to check out our website for this year’s 2023 Youth Summit at: https://sites.google.com/sussexschools.com/copy-of-youth-summit-2022/home
Article prepared by:
Nadia Felder, Jennifer Bass-Gonzalez, Lakeisha Ellis (Sussex Central Elementary School)
Karen King, Katina Johnson (Sussex Central Middle School)
Paulette Nowell, Sarah Finch (Sussex Central High School)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.