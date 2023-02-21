Sussex teen works to promote opportunities

By Terry Harris
On July 15, 2023, a number of local young women will be able to compete for the title of Miss Sussex, thanks, in part, to a fourteen-year-old SCHS freshman’s desire to share positive opportunities with other area girls.
After only two years competing in pageants across the state, Kaycee Carroll already has been crowned 2023 Teen Miss Tidewater as well as 2023 American United Miss Eastern Virginia Jr Teen, and 2022 Virginia Sunburst Pre-Teen State Queen. Now she is working to bring opportunities like the ones she has been enjoying recently closer to home, to make them more readily available for all area girls, as her mother, Kristina Carroll, explained.
“If you ever got to meet my daughter before pageants and then would see her now, you’d see that it’s amazing the confidence the girls get from the competitions,” Carroll said. “I was a tomboy and could care less about anything called a pageant, and Kaycee had always been a very quiet girl. She did love to dance, but that ended with Covid. Then she heard about a pageant coming in Richmond, expressed an interest in it, I took her, she came in second in her category, won the state pageant, and just became a different girl!”
“I think the biggest change I have seen in Kaycee since competing in pageants is her inner self-confidence,” she continued. “She has become so involved in doing more for her community and wanting more youth to be involved in their community. So when she learned that another, younger girl in the area was interested in participating but her family couldn’t afford to drive so far – I sometimes drive up to six hours to take Kaycee to one of these - she decided to do something about it.”
Kaycee’s plan was to approach Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul, Kristin explained, to see if she could get her involved in the project to do a pageant for young girls locally, “because the Mayor gets things done.”
Kaycee would not be competing in the pageant herself, Kristina said.
“She just wants to help make this an opportunity to get others – especially young girls - more involved in their community,” she continued. “When she talked with Mayor McPhaul, who agreed that it was a great idea, the mayor enlisted Phyllis Tolliver from the Jessica Ann Moore Foundation to help with the project.
Finally, with help from the town, the work began to bring Kaycee’s idea to fruition.
“Now we’re really excited about this pageant – trying to do more community service things, because no one gets involved and does community services anymore,” said Carroll. “This brings something different to the youth of the community.
“I really think that since putting Kaycee in pageants and seeing other girls in them and how they are able to talk so easily – well, it’s just amazing,” she added. “Her first interview was not great, but now she’s grown so much it’s crazy to see the change. She’s playing sports she never thought about participating in before, and she’s even a cheerleader now.”
All of this is in addition to Kaycee’s having been named a local Ray of Sunshine Ambassador. In that capacity with the group which donates new and gently used stuffed animals to local police departments and hospitals for children involved in emergency situations, Kaycee already has collected and donated over 200 stuffed animals.
“It is just so inspiring to have a 14 year old with the confidence to come downtown, meet with the mayor about something she believes in, and get me that excited about something for the community,” said Mayor McPhaul. “She’s not even participating in this one. She just wants others in the community to know that it doesn’t matter where you’re from. We want to know from young people like Kaycee what they want and need, and she just wants others to have the same opportunities she has.”
“Pageants like the one we’re planning are so important, because they promote community service and involvement,” Kristina said. “It’s about ALL sorts of girls. It’s a big confidence booster and builds really great friendships. I think it’s really important for them to know that pageants like this are not all about being beautiful. It’s about being unique. About finding confidence in yourself.”
Mayor McPhaul said that plans are being finalized now, and an official announcement with details about the upcoming Miss Sussex Pageant can be expected as early as next week.
