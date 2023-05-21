Sussex Surry Dispatch wins three state awards

From Staff Reports
When The Virginia Press Association announced the names of this year’s winners of the News and Advertising Competition during their May 6 Conference at the Short Pump Hilton, seven of the honors went to graphic designer Susan Lambert – four of them for First Place wins. One of those four was for her work on the Sussex Surry Dispatch, a Womack Publishing Company newspaper.
Lambert, who has been creating ads and winning awards for several of Womack’s papers since 2015, said afterward, “I really love my job, and it’s definitely nice to be recognized – it is!”
Asked how she produces her award-winning pieces, Lambert grinned and said, “Somebody calls up and says they need an ad and we create it!”
Then she continued, “Actually, all three of us here in graphics work very hard. Amanda Meadows and Jasmine Motley won awards, too, and with 18 papers split up between the three of us, we just really enjoy our group down here in graphics, and I just really enjoy getting to be creative.”
“A lot of times we’re working on deadline in ‘Gotta get things done now!’ mode,” Lambert said. “But it’s so great working for our special customers, and when we have time to be creative and do something fun with it, that’s when I really love the job.”
She paused, then laughed and added, “And I have to thank my husband, Dan, for these awards, because he makes me get up and come to work every day!”
Terry Harris, who has been writing for Womack Publishing for eight years, said that Sussex and Surry Counties have become very special to her since she began writing for the Sussex Surry Dispatch six years ago, and that the relationships she has developed within the communities make her two second place awards all the sweeter.
Her first award, in the “Picture Story or Essay” category, she said made her feel like she might have “played a tiny part in helping readers understand the significance of conservation and preservations efforts in general and why saving the federally endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker was crucial in a chain of rescues crucial in and of Virginia’s forestland.
“I spent three days trekking through the woods to capture rare photos of the retrieval and banding of those baby birds to write the ‘Sussex Site Declared National Conservation Success’ story,” she said. ‘I just felt that it was so important to bring to light not only how extensive the efforts to save the birds from extinction are, but also why it is crucial that we do whatever is needed to conserve our forest lands as well as the animals within them.”
As for the second, she said, “I love writing Queenie Cooks every week, so to be given an award for that is certainly thrilling. My column gives me a chance to bring together my loves of cooking and writing and storytelling all in one package, and when I read that one of the judges had commented, ‘Written in an engaging and conversational voice. Made me want to start cooking!’ – well, I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling since.”
Womack Publishing Company newspapers won the following awards, including the coveted
* 2022 Advertising Sweepstakes: Non-Daily 1: Smith Mountain Eagle (Tie) The Charlotte Gazette
* 2022 Grand Sweepstakes Winner - Non-Daily Group 1 Smith Mountain Eagle
* Best in Show Non-Daily Advertising: Rachel Nanney and Amanda Meadows – The Star Tribune
”Terry's commitment to community journalism is exceptional and we are pleased her work has been recognized with these awards," said Chad Harrison, President of Womack Publishing. "She has a passion for the Sussex, Surry people and it shows each week through her stories and hard work."
In the VPA contest, Virginia papers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation sizes across the state. The entries are judged by Press Association members in other states. This year, the judges for the Virginia VPA Awards were from the Tennessee Press Association.
For more information about the contest results, visit www.vpa.net/2022-contest-winners-gallery/
