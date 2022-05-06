Sussex Surry Dispatch receives VPA Awards

Last week when the 2021 Virginia Press Association (VPA) Awards were announced, Womack Publishing was pleased and proud to learn that their Sussex Surry Dispatch publication had garnered two of the coveted honors – one for Terry Harris for writing her Queenie Cooks Column and one for Lindsey Mason resulting from innovative and effective advertisements she has created through the company’s home office.
Press Association awards are given annually for advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation, multimedia and public service, and VPA’s contest - one of the largest in the country - is administered by the contest committee and VPA staff and judged by journalists and advertising professionals from another state.
Harris’s column, which appears in The Sussex Surry Dispatch along with her stories covering events in both counties, also is published in several other Womack Publishing newspapers. Every week as “Queenie Cooks” she shares stories, recipes, and photographs of a great variety of food items and sprinkles in as many anecdotes as spices while revealing how-to tips on preparing some of her favorite dishes ranging from appetizers to entrees to desserts.
“I’ve been playing around in the kitchen ever since I could crawl across the floor,” Harris said with a laugh, “and was preparing meals – or Mama let me think that I was – ever since I can remember. She always took the time to explain and help me learn from things she was doing in her kitchen, and over the years my love for cooking and sharing that love just kept growing as I realized what fun trying new things – tweaking recipes - experimenting with food – could be!”
“My true Eureka! moment,” she continued, “occurred on the day when it dawned on me that if you can produce a smile or a sigh or even a blissful moan from someone when they bite into a particularly tasty dish, what you really have going on is no longer ‘just cooking’ – it feels like performance art. Combining all that with my love of writing was just one short, glorious step.”
“Now, with Queenie Cooks,” she continued, “I generally try to share a recipe for something interesting and/or fun but simple to prepare that requires only a few, simple ingredients and little time so that my readers – whether they’re skilled cooks or new to the art - can know that joy as well! Or, at least, they can have something new and different both to eat and to share with people who are significant in their lives. That’s how you can keep from growing tired of what, admittedly, can easily become a very boring chore without adding some variety – and creativity - now and then.”
Harris said that she felt greatly honored - and “nearly overwhelmed” – when she learned that she had won a VPA award for her column about doing something she loves, and expressed “my sincere gratitude for Womack Publishing’s having given me this platform for sharing it.”
“I truly appreciate that the company allows me the opportunity to share the joy to be had from something as basic as preparing the food we eat. And I love the reactions I get from readers - especially when I slip in anecdotes about how to turn occasional challenges in the kitchen into triumphs. To be awarded by the VPA for my efforts is – pardon the expression – ‘the icing on the cake.’ ”
“Queenie Cooks” currently appears weekly in The Sussex Surry Dispatch, The Dinwiddie Monitor, The Prince George Journal, and Independent Messenger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.