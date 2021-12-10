On the evening of December 1, 2021, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with Greenville and Sussex County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of S. Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street to investigate a vehicle shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile.
Preliminary investigations reveal that an altercation occurred between the passengers of two vehicles that had begun in Sussex County on Route 301 and continued into the County of Greensville, before concluding at the intersection of Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street with the death of a male juvenile passenger.
Currently BCI Agents are working in conjunction with both Greensville and Sussex County Sheriff's Office in the investigation that has resulted in a homicide.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area or vicinity of Route 301, Mayes Street, or S. Braxton Avenue, prior to, or after the incident occurred, or who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State police at #(757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
