By Terry Harris
Even the Pre-K door was decked out with the new division-wide theme for the Sussex County Public Schools Convocation Day 2021 as all employees were welcomed to Ride the Wave of Change at the beginning of school this year.
Rev. Marian Johnson of Liberty Baptist Church in Waverly started the day with the invocation, followed by an official welcome by SCPS Board Chair Eddie Morris and Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Representative for the 75th District.
Joyce Cole, Tony Irby, Kierney Jefferson, Robin Parham, Cynthia Ricks, and Charles Ross were recognized for five years of service to the division, and Barbara Gray was celebrated for her 45 years of service.
Superintendent Arthur Jarratt, Jr. presented the 2021 Divisional Focus for 2021, after which everyone was treated to a comfort meal of baked of fried chicken.
Another highlight of the day was a Benefits Fair held in the SCMS Gymnasium with over 25 vendors, and, making it a full day, employees also were able to receive both the influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine that day.
