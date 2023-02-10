By Terry Harris
Across the U.S., at least 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and/or neglect, about 1 in 5 high school students reported being bullied on school property, and 8% of high school students had been in a physical fight on school property one or more times in 2019 according to a survey developed NCTSI (National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative) under the auspices of SAMHSA (the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).
According to SCPS Director of Human Resources Adriene Stephenson, Sussex Central Elementary School students are celebrating Therapeutic Recreation Month by engaging in mental health exercises which can combat trauma brought on by ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) through two services, their Pretty Purposed Mentorship Program and Trauma Informed Services.
A 12 week program, Pretty Purposed, relaunched at SCES on January 20, 2023, for fifth grade girls, meets every Friday at 2:00 p.m. with School Counselor Nadia Felder third grade teacher Lakisha Marshburn, program facilitators.
To improve the overall school climate to reduce re-traumatization, promote student and staff resilience and increase positive academic and non-academic outcomes for students, Trauma Informed Coaching is offered at the elementary school Monday- Friday by Marsha Granderson, MA QMHP-C.
During this period, Coach Granderson provides critical thought-partnership, professional development, facilitation and consultation to school staff to support the school’s development of mindsets, systems, practices, strategic planning, interventions and partnerships needed to effectively develop trauma-informed schools and systems that support student and staff well-being and resilience.
According to the CDC, more than two thirds of children reported at least 1 traumatic event by age 16. Some examples of potentially traumatic events can include psychological, physical, or sexual abuse, community or school violence, witnessing or experiencing domestic violence, national disasters or terrorism, or sudden or violent loss of a loved one, among others.
Signs of traumatic stress and its short and long term impact may be different in each child, and the age symptoms can vary according to the age of the child. As the students are learning, healthy steps kids can take to respond to the alarm caused by traumatic incidents include recognizing what activates the alarm and how their body reacts, deciding whether there is real trouble and seek help from a trusted adult, and practice deep breathing and other relaxation methods. One method taught by Granderson is to use the Hoberman Sphere for calm mindful breathing, bringing awareness to the importance of breathing.
According to the CDC, the impact of child traumatic stress can last well beyond childhood, with child trauma survivors experiences varying from learning problems and more suspensions and expulsions to long-term health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.
The CED also affirms that children can and do recover from traumatic events, and parents and others who care about and for children can play an important role in their recovery through providing a supportive caregiving system, access to effective treatments, and service systems that are trauma informed – like the programs going on at Sussex Central Public Schools.
As caring adults and/or family members, you can play an important role by remembering to:
Assure the child that he or she is safe.
Explain that he or she is not responsible.
Be patient. Reassure them that they do not need to feel guilty or bad about any feelings or thoughts.
Seek the help of a trained professional, whether a pediatrician, family physician, school counselor, or clergy member or their referral.
For more information, go to www.nctsn.org, www.findtreatment.gov, www.healthcaretoolbox.org, or www.samhsa.gov/trauma-violence.
