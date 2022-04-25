Sussex Lions help protect local kids’ vision

By Terry Harris
A total of 176 students were screened last month when the Sussex Lions Club conducted a SPOT vision screening at the Sussex County Elementary, Middle and High Schools, according to information provided by the club. Of those screened, 49 were referred for screenings with an eye care specialist
Members of the Smithfield and Windsor Lions Clubs assisted with the special screening which offers a fast and objective way to detect up to six amblyopic risk factors that may lead to blindness in children or impaired vision development.
The Sussex Lions club assists families who cannot afford glasses to obtain them with funds that they collect during White Cane days and other fundraisers.
