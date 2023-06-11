Sussex EMS services remain uninterrupted

By Terry Harris
On Saturday Night, June 3, Sussex County Emergency Services Nick Sheffield reported that steady EMS coverage to community citizens had continued uninterrupted and would continue to be so, putting to rest rumors of gaps in service following the decision by the Board of Supervisors earlier in the week to terminate the contract of Lifestar Ambulance Services.
“We’ve provided steady coverage to community citizens,” said Sheffield. “Service delivery is still being provided on both sides of the county - east and west.”
County Administration had earlier explained the confusion saying, “The County Board of Supervisors voted to terminate its contract with our existing provider on Friday May 26, 2023, after concerns were raised regarding billing and revenue collection integrity issues through the advice of County staff, an EMS consultant, and the County Attorney. Pursuant to our contractual obligation with that provider, this termination requires a 60-day notice to be given. It is unfortunate that the current provider is now withdrawing their services earlier than the agreed-upon 60-day window and with only a few days’ notice provided to the County.”
Thanks to tireless efforts by Sheffield and Sussex County administration, alternatives were found and service remained intact throughout the county.
“All volunteer organizations in the county have stepped up to make sure all of our citizens are protected,” said Sheffield, “and I couldn’t be more proud of the teamwork that’s been displayed.”
