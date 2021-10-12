By Terry Harris
Sussex County Public Schools had everything organized and ready to bring the students back safely for the 2021-2022 school year with a special drive through open house. School officials described their traditional opening event as “historically wildly popular in the community” and added that this year was no different. Even the pandemic did not stop Sussex Schools from offering both students and parents a unique opportunity to visit the campus, calm any potential butterflies after all the changes that last year brought, and become familiar with their teachers and school staff prior to the official first day.
