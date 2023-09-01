Sussex County Public Schools Celebrate 200 years educating students

By Terry Harris
During their School Year Convocation On August 21, Sussex County Public Schools gave a solemn salute to their 200 years of dedicating to educating local children, which included a look back on the rich history of the division.
When relating how proud the division is of this year’s significant convocation, Adriene Stephenson, Director of Human Resources for SCPS, said, “The close of each educational year is an amazing milestone, not only for the school division but for the community as well. As Sussex County Public Schools celebrates it bicentennial year, we recognize the roads that we have traveled. Those roads and experiences make us who we are today.”
To begin the convocation, all employees gathered in the SCHS Auditorium to celebrate Sussex County Public Schools and to usher in the 2023-2024 school year to the theme of “Re-Adjusting to the Waves of Change.”
Dr. Arthur L. Jarrett, Jr. gave the keynote address, tracing the changes from when he became Superintendent in 2013 to the present. His presentation gave all personnel the opportunity to better see and understand the growth of the division as well as the changes from year to year of the thematic focus based on the current state of the union for that upcoming year.
He also discussed the upward movement of the division throughout his tenure and the 200 years of Sussex County Public Schools.
Dr. Jarratt’s address was followed by a celebration of employee service years in increments of 5 years. Employees were presented pins indicating their milestone years - 5, 10, 15, 20, etc. - with the division.
Next, Transportation Department safety driving pins were awarded.
“Rest assured that the SCPS Transportation Staff take pride in our safe driving record,” remarked Stephenson.
Finally, for the second year in a row the division celebrated individuals hand-picked by their buildings/department supervisors for their loyal and dedicated work with an award entitled “Above and Beyond” which recognized individuals who have exceeded their contracted duties.
“Personnel enjoyed a catered boxed lunch and participated in the Benefits Fair afterwards,” explained Stephenson, “and that was very well-received.”
“They visited 19 participating vendors,” she continued. “Additionally, many staff members elected to receive influenza, shingles, and pneumonia vaccines.”
“As we begin the 2023-2024 school year fully staffed,” concluded Stephenson, “we say ‘Sussex County Public Schools, start your engines!’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.