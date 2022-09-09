By Terry Harris
At approximately 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, VA state police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County that resulted in a fatality.
According to VSP, a 2009 International 4300LP (converted ambulance truck) driven by 58 year old Jimmie Dawson of North Carolina, was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 when a sudden blow out of a tire on the passenger side of the vehicle caused it to go out of control and run off the roadway down onto Blue Star Highway.
A 2021 Kia Forte driven by Henry James Hall from Prince George, 44, was traveling northbound on Blue Star Highway when it was struck on its passenger side by the CMV(commercial motor vehicle) and pushed into the ditch.
Hall and two minor children in the Kia suffered serious injuries and were transported from the scene to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, VA where the 11 year old female passenger succumbed to her injuries. At the time of the crash, she was seat-belted and seated in the rear of the vehicle.
Sgt. Anaya of the VSP reported that neither alcohol nor speed was a causative factor in the crash and no charges were being placed at that time.
