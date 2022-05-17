Sussex Chamber Spring Fling a smash

By Terry Harris
Chamber of Commerce President Jesse Hellyer had announced his intention to follow the group’s highly successful Fall Festival with “even more fun” plus “something for everyone. Their Cinco de Mayo themed Spring Fling with a lively crowd spending four hours in Downtown Waverly on May 5 eating, laughing, and dancing did not disappoint.
The aroma of strawberry and whipped cream-topped funnel cakes permeated the evening air as festival-goers took advantage of great snacking and dinner opportunities including a Mexican food menu of tacos, burritos and bowls from Pranworld, desserts from Memaw’s Espresso and Eatery, banana splits, ice cream, hot food like fried shrimp and French fries from the Tier 7 food truck, and Pop’s Kettle Corn and Funnel Cakes.
Twenty registered vendors - mostly Chamber of Commerce members – provided entertainment and information about opportunities for adults as well as options ranging from a bouncy castle to confetti-eggs to “Touch a Truck” to a chance to pet the Sussex Animal Services dogs for the little ones.
After working up a thirst dancing to The Feature Attraction Band, revelers could enjoy soft drinks, water, beer, or even Hampton Roads Winery’s refreshing frozen wine slushies which were so popular that they reportedly sold out at the event.
“We were just very proud of the efforts of our Chamber and The Town of Waverly for working together to provide a fun evening for the community,” said Hellyer. “It takes a total team effort to put on such an event, and it was a pleasure seeing people from all over Sussex and beyond having a good time. As Chamber President it is my goal to continue such events to foster goodwill and show that when we work together anything is possible!”
