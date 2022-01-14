Sussex Chamber schedules debate between BOS candidates for special election

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce announced that it is sponsoring a town hall-style debate in Waverly on Thursday, Jan. 27, between the two candidates vying for the empty seat on the county’s Board of Supervisors.
At the event, former board member Alfred G. Futrell and Sonda Parham Johnson will be offered the opportunity to address citizens concerning their candidacy in the upcoming special election.
A meet and greet with the candidates at the Jessica Ann Moore Foundation on School Street will begin the event, at 5:30 p.m. to be followed by the debate which will start at 6 p.m. and run for one hour.
Citizens who are residents of the Waverly District will be able to write down questions during the meet and greet to be asked of the candidates during the debate.
Residents of the Blackwater District will not be eligible to ask questions at the debate or to vote in the special election, as it is only for the seat for the Waverly District.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Early voting has already begun at the Sussex County Registrar’s office.
