Sussex Chamber schedules big mid-week event

By Terry Harris
On Sept. 29, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will bring a new type of event to the area, according to Chamber President Jesse Hellyer.
“When Abbie Carroll of Wakefield recently won our ‘What I see as an issue in Sussex’ scholarship contest with an essay on the need for events to bring the citizens of Sussex together, I took that to heart,” Hellyer said. “So, we came up with a throw-back idea of a mid-week event, which we are calling a festival, to be open during the time that our businesses will be open to provide both a fun introduction to our chamber and a way for our members to welcome and meet prospective customers.”
Hellyer said that the chamber board decided to bring in a well-known band to help draw an audience from the surrounding area, and that they would cover the expenses as much as possible to make it a welcoming event for all.
“We chose The Feature Attraction Band – FAB – to begin playing at six, because they are well-known through southern Virginia all the way to South Carolina,” he related. “Their music ranges from Beach music, to Motown, to Southern Rock, and when they played recently in Franklin, nearly every song the dance floor was full!”
“The Town of Waverly is doing a terrific job of improving the downtown area,” Hellyer added, “so we chose this location for the first of what we hope will be many such events, because it will be simple to find as well as easy for people to walk around and still enjoy the music.”
Hellyer said that over a week out they already had over 30 vendors committed to participate, including 18 current chamber members such as Pino’s Pizza #2 and Pran World where food will available for purchase during the event. Also on hand will be other vendors selling items such as hot dogs, BBQ, snow cones, cotton candy, and kettle corn.
“We’ve reached out to the candidates for elected office and hope to have some representation from the campaigns as we want this to be a regional event,” he added.
“Plus, the Sussex Animal Shelter will be there with pets available for adoption, at least five businesses will be there advertising hiring opportunities, we will have a voter registration booth, and Sussex County Central High will be selling lemonade and treats to raise funds for the yearbook and FCCLA.”
The site of the open-air festival will be Maifeld Ave in Waverly, and a registration tent will be set up in front of the post office where attendees can show ID to receive a wrist band which will allow them to consume alcohol if they chose to purchase beer from the Beer Truck on hand for the event. The wristband also will entitle them to a 10% discount during the festival for purchases from Claremont Candle Company, one of the newest Chamber members. Tickets for beer purchases as well as a 50/50 drawing will be available as well.
The Sussex Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to help with traffic and security, and free parking will be available within easy walking distance at a number of local parking areas which Hellyer said will be marked with signs.
Emphasizing that many local restaurants and retailers will be open to serve customers during the event, which will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on September 29, Hellyer said, “We often hear ‘There is nothing to do in Sussex.’ And when we talk to businesses about Chamber membership, we get the question, ‘What does the Chamber do for me?’” Well, here you go! We are doing this to bring awareness of the many great businesses in Sussex, and to show Sussex citizens that there is something to do here, and it can be a lot of fun!”
The area-wide event is open to all, no coolers or glass bottles will be allowed, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
