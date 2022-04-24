Sussex Chamber’s Spring Fling set for downtown Waverly

By Terry Harris
After neither member Towns Stony Creek nor Wakefield responded to inquiries with interest in hosting the Chamber’s Spring event, their 2022 Spring Fling will be held in Waverly as was their highly successful fall event, according to Sussex Chamber of Commerce President Jesse Hellyer. And since the event falls on Thursday, May 5, they plan to feature a Cinco de Mayo theme.
The five to nine p.m. event will be greatly expanded, Hellyer said, and will feature several children’s activities such as a bouncy house, piñatas, and a large truck exhibition including a fire truck, a dump truck, and a Waverly Rescue Squad vehicle, all arranged so kids can sit in the seats and look around.
The Sussex Animal Shelter also will be bringing out animals that are up for adoption.
“We are very excited to be bringing back the popular Feature Attraction Band,” remarked Hellyer, referring to the group that kept the whole crowd dancing last fall to their music from a variety of genres. “And our Chamber of Commerce member businesses will have the opportunity to set up booths as well.”
Hellyer said that the evening will offer great snacking or dinner opportunities for folks as they can purchase tacos provided by Pran World, dinner or snacks from Memaw’s Café or Pinos, or to try out the offerings from several food trucks expected to participate while enjoying the music.
“We also are excited to announce,” he added, “that in addition to our serving beer at the event, the Hampton Roads Winery is going to participate - which will be great for our wine drinkers!”
The fall event drew a crowd of 400 celebrants of all ages who laughed and danced the night away with neighbors old and new, and this Cinco de Mayo evening promises to provide more of the same.
That one exceeded all my expectations,” said Hellyer of last year’s event which also was held on the downtown streets of Waverly, “and I was just so happy so many different people had a great time. Seeing the joy on their faces with the music and dancing in the street meant everything to me, and we expect this event to be even better!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.