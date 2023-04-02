Sussex Chamber honors 50+ year business members

By Terry Harris
The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce “50 Years +” Celebration held on Thursday, March 23 drew a good crowd of local business and government leaders to honor to honor Sussex County Chamber members who have been in business for 50 years or more.
Chamber President Jesse Hellyer served as MC at the Airfield 4H Center and made the introductions throughout the dinner as Pastor Glenn Riggs gave the invocation, Deputy County Administrator and head of Economic Development David Conmy gave a brief but informative address on the State of Sussex County, and various other notables were recognized.
Delegate H. Otto Wachsmann spoke on the State of Virginia Politics, followed by Chamber Vice President Dr. Phyllis Toliver who introduced the Chamber Board members.
The highlight of the evening was recognition of area businesses that have been active for 50+ years. A representative of each was introduced to accept the award on behalf of their business and given an opportunity to share remarks about their business and its history.
The event proceeded smoothly with gracious acceptances which were sometimes humorous, often nostalgic, and all well-received.
The celebration closed with a brief State of the Chamber address highlighting an impressive array of upcoming events scheduled for the community by the Sussex Chamber of Commerce. Finally, the representatives for each award-winning business were gathered for a group photo to memorialize this first-of-its-kind area celebration while the remaining attendees took an opportunity to mingle and offer congratulations.
