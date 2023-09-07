Sussex BOS Honors championship team

By Terry Harris
At the August Board of Supervisors meeting, four 9- and 10-year-old boys quietly stood like the champions that they are as their Southampton-Sussex 10U Mustang Baseball Team was recognized and commended for their outstanding season.
Coach Paul Rogers, Jr. stood with them as he introduced Syvion Bailey-Jones, Hunter Brownfield, Coach Paul Rogers, Jr., Mani Bain, and Cade Rogers who were there representing the two-county team. Then he smiled as he indicated the impressive number of the medals they were sporting around their necks and said “You can see some of the hardware they are wearing. I told them it sounds like Christmas when they are walking around.”
“I’ve been coaching over 50 years and this little Southampton Sussex team doesn’t happen often,” Coach Rogers said.
The Southampton-Sussex Mustang 10U Allstar Team of nine- and ten-year-old boys from their community recreation teams in both Southampton and Sussex counties played in six tournaments in six weeks and five championship games.
“When we were in Currituck,” Rogers continued, “these boys played 5 games in 24 hours in weather like we’re having now. (Extremely hot.) I could hardly survive it, but it didn’t seem to faze them. It’s been 20 years since Sussex Southampton has had a team to go as far as these boys did.”
“The team that best us was from Raleigh and the coach told us they had about 800 boys to choose from,” he continued. “We had about 30, and we went toe to toe with them. We were two errors and two base hits against a really good West Raleigh team from going to Louisiana to the World Series – the International championship.”
“We could not do it without help from people like you and the citizens and businesses of these counties,” he added. “I’m just here to thank you.”
As he and the boys turned to be seated, Board Chairman Wayne Jones spoke up.
“One thing I’ve got to say about Mr. Rogers and his athletic program,” he began. “First of all, I was on Town Council of Wakefield and when he’d come to Wakefield, coaching on the baseball field, well, if you’ve ever come to Wakefield you know that we are known for baseball even when I was a kid growing up. “
“I take my hat off to Mr. Rogers,” Jones revealed, “because the field that we have in Wakefield he maintains all himself. They’re in the town of Wakefield and they’re on Wakefield property, but Paul Rogers has taken it upon himself to come and out of his own pocket pay for everything for those fields that have to be maintained. … I greatly appreciate him for coaching our young men and being out there with them. He’s been doing this for a long time. I wish that we would have had him when I was playing baseball. We just appreciate the great job he’s doing and hopefully he can continue to do it. Thank you Mr. Rogers.”
Administrator Richard Douglas spoke up and added, “I just want to highlight the teams that you beat and the attention you’ve brought to Sussex and Southampton Counties. High Point, NC, Raleigh, Chesterfield – you faced major areas. We never beat Chesterfield at anything, and I just want to point out that it’s very remarkable with the talent of the teams you went up against.”
Douglas then presented Rogers with baseballs signed by all the Supervisors for all the team members and coaches as “a little token of our appreciation” and ended with “Thank you so much,” which was echoed by Vice Chair Susan Seward.
Rogers again thanked Administrator Douglas and the board for the recognition, then added, “And I want to thank the Sheriff and the Sheriff’s department. We call them to come and just police our games. They come and make a ride through and look at the games and make their presence known. Most of the time I don’t think we call them until an hour before the ballgame, but they’ve always come, and Sheriff Giles, I thank you for the support you gave these young men.”
