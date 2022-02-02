Sussex Board makes EMS shift

At the January 27 meeting of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors the topic that engendered the most discussion was added Action Item 6.03 which involved whether or not to make a change in the handling of Emergency Services in a portion of the county.
Ultimately the decision was made, and a resolution was formulated to shift the primary responsibility for EMS in the eastern part of the county to Lifestar Ambulance Services, while leaving the door open for Waverly Rescue Squad (WRS) to continue to have a role in EMS in Sussex County.
Once it was decided that the change was necessary, Supervisor Eric Fly proposed that the action not become effective until March 1, and Vice Chair Wayne Jones strongly urged the board to adopt that position in order to allow WRS time to make the shift. However, Reid Foster, Public Safety Coordinator for the county, insisted that the move needed to be made immediately. Foster was followed by Frankie Bryant, owner/president of Lifestar, who indicated that the delay could jeopardize his ability to continue providing the service as he was losing staff due to current working conditions.
Supervisor Rufus Tyler came out in favor of immediately making the transfer from Waverly Rescue Squad to Lifestar as primary service provider, and ultimately that position was voted on an adopted by the board with Supervisor Fly opposed and Vice Chair Jones abstaining.
When pressed the following day for an explanation as to why the board decided that the action had to be taken immediately rather than waiting the 30 days which Fly and Jones had championed, County Administrator Richard Douglas said, “Based on prior behavior of squad leadership we anticipated there could be a lockout and we had to be in position to immediately respond to calls.”
Douglas stated that the County had been under contract with Lifestar and providing approximately $700,000 annually in county funds to Lifestar for personnel, as volunteers from Waverly Rescue Squad had been “basically not responding to calls for five years.”
“The biggest change,” he said, “is that Lifestar is no longer responding to calls on behalf of Waverly Rescue Squad but are now directly responding to calls. Citizens will receive the same level of care, with much of the same personnel.”
When pressed for a further explanation of the need for the immediate change, Douglas finally said, “We had a group representing the county meet with a group representing the Waverly Rescue Squad in November and thought we were working toward a resolution together. But things reached a critical point this week when the county public safety coordinator was asked not to participate in the state inspection and Lifestar indicated their strong concern and potential inability to meet the contract because situations like their employees being locked out by WRS had them on the verge of leaving due to a hostile work environment. We had to take that seriously. It was my hope we would be able to work out something with Waverly Rescue Squad and I’m just disappointed that it reached this critical point.”
“If Lifestar walked away from the contract, the county would be left holding the bag,” he continued. “So the situation had to be addressed quickly, because we don’t have other options for providing EMS in that portion of the county. When someone calls 911 and there’s no one to answer to the call, that falls on the Board of Supervisors.”
“Lifestar has basically been providing 100 percent of the staffing for several years,” Douglas elaborated. “So the only noticeable difference for the general public will be the writing on the ambulances. They’ll have the same rescue personnel there has been. Lifestar now basically will respond in Lifestar ambulances rather than Waverly ambulances.
“Lifestar stressed the urgency and concern that it continued to be a deteriorating hostile work environment and they were not certain that they could continue operating for 30 days,” he reiterated. “We don’t have a viable backup to provide the service and Waverly Rescue does not have sufficient volunteers to respond to calls. So when your primary provider responding to all calls indicates they may not be able to last another 30 days that caused a lot of concern. This was really deemed a significant life safety issue.”
“Beyond squabbles and personality conflicts,” Douglas said, “the Board had to ask, ‘Are we effectively providing EMS services?’ That’s the overarching question, so that’s how it was determined that the primary responsibility of EMS response had to be shifted to Lifestar.“
“We recognize the historical significance and important role Waverly Rescue Squad has served for several decades,” he said, “so the idea is not to shut them down. The board is just shifting primary response directly to Lifestar – making them the designated primary provider - which they have been doing for several years already.”
“We hope by this resolution we have kept the door open for Waverly Rescue to continue as a division of EMS in the county,” he concluded. “It was a very difficult decision, but it’s my hope that we can continue working together to help Waverly Rescue continue in a supporting role.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.