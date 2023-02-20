Sussex and Surry Voters head to the polls Feb. 21

Candidates vie to fill seat in U.S. House District 4 in special election
By Terry Harris
Sussex and Surry voters head to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 21, to cast their ballots for Virginia's 4th Congressional District special election for the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Senator Jennifer McClellan-D, Va. 9th, and Gulf War veteran and pastor Leon Benjamin-R are vying to fill the seat of the late A. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28 from complications of colorectal cancer, approximately three weeks after winning re-election to congress.
In the November 8 vote, incumbent McEachin captured 65% of the vote to defeat Benjamin and retain the seat.
Vote totals in Surry County ran nearly parallel to the overall vote with McEachin gathering 64.92%, Benjamin 34.90%.
In Sussex County, in a near-tie reversal of district results, Benjamin collected 50.41% of the votes with McEachin bringing in 49.27%.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses 16 localities stretching north to Richmond and east to Charles City.
The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on election day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.