By Terry Harris
Sussex and Surry Counties finally have a new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent – or Ag Agent, as they are most often known, and while she may be new to this location after serving in Suffolk for four years, Elizabeth Pittman Cooper is hardly new to the area.
Last week the Surry County native paused to talk about what she does, why she does it, and how important it is for people to know that while part of her job involves farms and farming, as Ag Agent, she is really a resource for everyone in the community.
“My mission as part of the Extension service through VA Tech and VA State University is to make sure research being done is distributed throughout the commonwealth and to bring research information to the communities in way that’s useful and worth it,” she began. “I want everyone in the community to know that I might not know everything, but I know how to reach a great network of specialists throughout the state and I’m always going to help you and get answers.”
Cooper and her new husband, McKinley, help with her family’s multi-generational farm where they grow grain crops and raise beef cattle when they can, and she attributes her passion for agriculture to being raised there.
“Growing up on my family’s farm in Surry and being able to return to my home locality and take the passion instilled in me on the farm by my father and uncle and the whole family to help people means a great deal to me,” she explained. “The producers and communities here are my neighbors, friends, and peers in the agricultural community, and I have had the great pleasure to work with many of them already through my prior position within Virginia Cooperative Extension in Suffolk, as they had been without a full-time agent here.
Now that the counties have their own agent in Cooper, she says the experience is even better.
“One of my favorite things I get to do is to build relationships with others and genuinely connect with those around me in the communities of Surry and Sussex,” she expounded. “I’ve never been good at sitting still in an office environment, and I love being able to go out and help people where they are. It’s different every day - meeting people’s needs, at home, in a field, in their garden, wherever is best for them.”
Some of the agricultural things she has done while “not sitting still” are pretty impressive. Cooper has helped diagnose SDS (Sudden Death Syndrome) in soybeans, gained extensive experience in dealing with insects in crops like three cornered alfalfa hoppers, and knows all about peanut pod blasting to help producers with digging dates.
But she also is experienced in aiding with non-farm-related subjects like gardening, ornamental horticulture, and lawn diseases.
“And helping with all of this is free to the public!” she exclaimed.
Her experience plays well with the extensive knowledge gained while achieving a B.S. from Virginia Tech in Agribusiness with a minor in Crop and Soil Sciences before going back and completing her M.S. in Agriculture and Life Sciences with a focus in Plant Science and Pest Management.
“Now,” she said, “I am excited to get started and bring the knowledge and programming experience that I have from my time in Suffolk to the local farmers and community. I intend to adapt existing programming such as private pesticide recertification courses, peanut pod blasting workshops, crop scouting assistance, crop variety trials, well water testing, gardening classes, and my newsletter to my new position. I also plan to look for ways to partner with local community groups and the Extension Leadership Councils in both counties to identify the needs of the citizens and create programs that meet those needs.”
She said that she also is following up on local interest in the pesticide jug recycling program, a partnership between Extension and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) “to ensure that waste from producers in the form of pesticide jugs are properly cleaned and disposed of… so the recycled plastic goes to make products such as pallets, fence posts, field drain tiles, and parking stops.”
“I feel this job is what I was meant to do,” she said in closing. “I was given a great opportunity by my parents. They helped me go to college and learn. I’ve always loved learning and being able to share with others, and this job lets me do that – learn, interact with others across the state and country, and bring it all back to Sussex and Surry to work with everyone to make our lives the best we can, to be productive for our families and our farmers.
To contact Cooper email elizp16@vt.edu. A list of services available through VA Cooperative Extension can be found at www.ext.vt.edu .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.