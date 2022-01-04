Sussex and Dinwiddie Counties receive significant broadband boost

Sussex County is one of the recipients of funds from the $2 Billion Governor Northam recently announced that Virginia was deploying to enhance efforts to bring high-speed internet to 90% of Virginians. This puts the Commonwealth on track to be one of the first states to achieve universal access and was hailed by County Administrator Richard Douglas as “a real game-changer.”
“It’s going to be a huge enhancement to the quality of life of residents, improve economic development efforts, improve internet access for students, and will provide access to coverage to every home in the county,” Douglas said.
“A lot of preliminary engineering has been done already,” Douglas continued, “and Ruralband will be driving the bus on the timeline. What we’ll do is receive grant funds and then disperse them to Prince George Electric and their contractors at certain milestones.”
“We likely would have had it at some point,” he added, “but we definitely made it easier to put in place much, much quicker with these grant funds.”
The new grants announced by Governor Northam were the result of 57 applications received by VATI from 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers, requesting more than $943 million in funding.
The Sussex County and RURALBAND award totals $4,896,892.00 with $1,678,571.00 leveraged, and the project, which was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund, will build fiber broadband to 2,267 unserved locations, and achieve universal coverage in Sussex County.
Dinwiddie County and RURALBAND received $7,532,055.35 with $13,116,640.00 leveraged, and also was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund. That project will build fiber broadband to 1,622 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Dinwiddie County.
With Virginia 90% to the goal of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, this places the Commonwealth on track to being one of the first states successfully charting a path to universal access to broadband.
The Governor said the pandemic highlighted “the need for swift and bold action to extend high-speed internet across Virginia,” and he thanked the partners who made this dramatic progress possible - a combination of state, federal, local, and private-sector investments that Virginia has accelerated over the past four years.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Governor Northam. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
Virginia already has invested more than $846 million to connect more than 429,000 Virginia homes, businesses, and community anchors to broadband service, and has received a record number of local and private sector applications to leverage state broadband investments.
The new announcement comes as Virginia allocates more than $722 million to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities, which will close 90% of Virginia’s digital divide. The funding—from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)—will support 35 projects, connecting more than 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet, and leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investments, pushing the total broadband investment in Virginia above $2 billion over the past four years.
The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
Douglas said that Sussex County is providing $500,000 of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, and the Cameron Foundation is making a major contribution to the efforts of both Sussex and Dinwiddie Counties.
“This will be a big help,” he continued. “It was an integral part of making this happen and we are extremely appreciative of their help. Also we are so grateful for the leadership of Prince George Electric and Casey Logan, their CEO, for their willingness to take on this project.”
“This still will be a couple of year process,” Douglas added, “and knowing who will have access where and when is still down the road. But it will help meet the goal of getting countywide access shortened by probably 7 or 8 years. Within the next couple of years is the goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.