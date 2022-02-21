Survey reveals VA telehealth booming

Telehealth has been defined as “the distribution of health related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies.” In other words, it’s a way for healthcare providers and patients to communicate remotely, and based on findings in a recent survey of 9,257 active licensed health care professionals throughout Virginia, it is apparent that the demand for telehealth will continue to grow.
The survey, conducted by the Virginia Telehealth Network (VTN) in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Health Professions and industry associations, came about because of the increasing demand for safer ways to communicate brought on by the pandemic, and showed that three out of four Virginia health care providers (74.7 %) now use telemedicine in their practices. Further, according to the survey almost 60 percent say they plan to increase their use of remote services in the future.
“Telemedicine has been around for more than a quarter-century, growing incrementally year over year,” said Karen S. Rheuban, MD, a pediatric cardiologist, co-founder of the UVA Center for Telehealth and chair of the VTN board, “but the pandemic has dramatically accelerated its adoption across practice areas. We are seeing a wholesale shift – among health care providers, insurers, policymakers and patients themselves – in recognizing the efficiencies and practicality of telemedicine, and the results of this survey validate its growing popularity.”
Among health care practitioners who are using it, the survey found that support for telehealth was even higher. More than nine out of ten agreed that telemedicine allowed them to address patient-care barriers posed by the pandemic.
Respondents also pointed out that telehealth enabled them to take on new patients beyond their local community, underscoring the capacity for health care providers to serve patients in historically underserved communities. The virtual care options also allowed practices to enhance care coordination for their patients as well as see more patients.
“These survey results reflect the fact that the transition to telehealth throughout the commonwealth has largely been a positive experience for health care providers,” Rheuban said. “What the findings don’t tell us – and in truth, don’t need to tell us – is the fulsome embrace of telemedicine by patients across every part of Virginia. The fact is, telehealth is a win-win for health care professionals and patients alike.”
The 24-question survey was conducted in October/November 2021 and distributed by a coalition of 20 medical associations, including the Medical Society of Virginia, the Virginia Health Care Association, the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center, the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners, the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and others. Of the 9,257 responses, 56.2 % were mental and behavioral health providers.
Respondents that opted in were sent an in-depth follow-up survey segmented for behavioral and mental health care professionals and all other health care providers. According to ehealthvirginia.org, a full report of the initial survey, follow-up surveys and informational interviews will be released in March 2022.
For more information about VTN and the survey, visit www.ehealthvirginia.org.
