Surry seniors try new graduation gowns

Seniors from the Surry County High Class of 2023 proudly posed recently during the fitting of  their newly designed graduation gowns. In preparation for the big event coming up on June 10, students collaborated on the addition of  the SCHS  cougar mascot on the front and classy custom-embroidered cuffs reading “Surry” on one sleeve and “Cougars” on the other.