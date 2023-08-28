Surry Schools celebrate joyous back-to-school-early convocation

By Terry Harris
Surry County Public School employees last week celebrated the end of summer by focusing on holding on to it a bit longer, as Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims explained.
“Monday was our first day back in person for teachers,” Sims said, “and it was just a wonderful day of fun and fellowship!”
The fun centered around a challenge she had given school employees the week before to both hold on to summer and hold on to their “Why.”
“On August 7, we welcomed employees back virtually to Surry County Public Schools via zoom, because this year we gave them the opportunity to complete the first week of their in-service trainings at home, at the beach, wherever they chose to do it,” she explained. “It was asynchronous – pretty much online – and doing it this way was an attempt to give them some flexibility, realizing they we were starting achool a full two weeks early.”
The theme throughout was “Holding on to Summer,” and everyone was invited to come in for the in-person second half on August 14 dressed in their most fun summer attire with the promise of prizes for the ‘best-dressed, totally casual look.”
“I just felt like it was a good time to do something a bit out of the ordinary – to get rid of some of the stuffiness that’s sometimes a part of occasions like this,” she said, “and everyone must have agreed because some of the outfits were pretty amazing!”
But it was not all fun and games, as an underlying second theme, she revealed, was to remind everyone also to hold on to their “Why.”
“I felt like it was important for us to remember that while in very few organizations do the people working there know why they do what they do,” she said, “we do. As we progress through our school year, I always know that my “Why” comes out to about 700 reasons – our students. These kids are our “why.” And it was so gratifying as one after another of our wonderful staff and teachers echoed that sentiment, each in their own way. The constant theme when they were asked what their “whys” were, was ‘because I love the kids’ or ‘because of the kids.’
The other part of their convocation for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, Sims revealed, came about because she and Assistant Superintendent Giron Wooden wanted to thank everyone who worked so hard over the summer in preparation for the return of the students “with two fewer weeks for custodians, transportation workers, teachers, everyone to get ready.”
“They had to crunch everything into a condensed time frame, but they did, and I’m thankful for it!” Sims added. “And ultimately, I felt like it was important at this time to remind everyone that even with our kids being our ‘why’, you need to put yourself first and have some fun before the kids return on the 24th. That was the challenge – to make sure this was a fun, joyous occasion.”
To that end, everyone was treated to a big, informal Backyard Barbecue with lots of food and fun and fellowship, including a hilarious competition “Hold on to Summer” by dressing to represent their favorite parts of summer.
“At the end of the day,” she said, “I used the holding on theme to describe how I cope with challenges during the year in the hope that that will encourage them as well. I always tell myself that though summer is winding down we need to hold onto what I call a summer mindset. No matter what storms might be coming at me, throughout the year, when we are in the trenches of education, the storms really don’t matter all that much. Because we’re remaining focused and positive, always remembering that what we do is for the benefit of the students - because they are our ‘why’.”
