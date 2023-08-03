By Terry Harris
With the recent adjustment to their official calendar, Surry County Public Schools will begin the school year on August 21, 2023, a full two weeks earlier than their traditional post Labor-Day opening. In so doing, they are joining with many other schools across the state and the country to begin the annual back-to-school start-up day prior to Labor Day.
As Superintendent Serbrenia Sims explained this week, the decision was not made lightly.
“For many years, schools in Virginia were not allowed to open prior to Labor Day,” she revealed, “But in 2019 the General Assembly passed legislation that amended the Code of Virginia, which now allows for school divisions to open earlier – with some stipulations.”
The restrictions require that a school will not begin their calendar year more than two weeks before Labor Day, and that the Friday before Labor Day must be a holiday.
“Some divisions jumped in in 2019 and began to make preparations to start early then,” she continued. “If you were a division that had a reason – like frequent snow or inclement weather making it difficult to attain their 180 days of required instruction – they could petition the VA Dept of Education for an earlier start.”
“This year, we chose to go ahead and make that full two-week transition to the earlier schedule so that we don’t have to make another transition next year,” she added. “Some divisions are still choosing to hold off another year or only partially adjust their calendars, but for the 2023 -2024 school year Surry County Public School Division is joining the trailblazers that jumped in early.”
In order to make the best decision as to when to start, Dr. Sims said she did a survey of faculty and staff to determine their preferences, as well as those of parents and community members.
“We also held a town hall meeting to include all community members, and everyone was invited to have some input as to when we would start,” she explained. “The response, overwhelmingly, was that the two weeks earlier start was fine.”
When asked about some specific reasons for the change, she said, “First, it lets us align with feeder programs. For example, the Regional Governor’s School as well as some special needs programs starts earlier. This also, typically, can align us with many community college programs. In addition, as some of the larger divisions have already started this earlier schedule, we’ll align with them as well.”
“And one major reason for the decision,” Dr. Sims said, “is simply that our students overall are ready to come back to school. They are looking forward to having more things to do with school starting again, and we are trying to follow their enthusiasm. When you put all these things together, making the change better serves the students, parents, and the school division.”
Of course, she said, the decision meant that things had to move quickly in order to be ready for the earlier return of students to campus.
“When the Surry County School Board gave the go-ahead, it meant all-hands-on-deck to see what had to be done to make it happen,” Sims related. “Every component of the school division had to be tweaked – instructional pacing guides, lesson plans, even plans toward graduation, because now the school year will start earlier and also will end earlier - on May 31. For this one year it will mean a shorter summer, but going forward this is the only year to be affected in that way.”
As for how she feels about the change, she said, “I am just so thankful that the School Board was welcoming to and supportive of my recommendation, and I am so enthusiastic about this schedule adjustment. So many other states have been doing this successfully for years because it better serves academics and the needs of our students, and they are what we should be putting first. It is just the right thing to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.