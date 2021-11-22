Surry School Board achieves Master status

By Terry Harris
The Surry County School Board and Superintendent recently became only the fifth school governance team in the Commonwealth of Virginia to hold the current designation of Virginia School Board Association Master Board.
The SCPS School Board Team achieved the status through attending multiple sessions totaling more than twenty hours of professional development over a period of four months. Team members were presented with their certificates recognizing the achievement at the November School Board meeting.
The discussions during the training, facilitated by staff of the VSBA, focused on team building, improving communication, listening, and board building behaviors – cornerstones of the goals to which the Surry County School Board is firmly committed, according to SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims.
The VSBA, dedicated to “providing 115 years of leadership, advocacy and support to Virginia’s school boards,” makes available individualized professional development activities and training to school boards across the state based on the need of the school board governance team. Their Master Board Training program is the tool that they use to guide a school board and superintendent through numerous activities and modules that include personality assessments, team building exercises and discussions focused on building a team, and the many facets of communication.
Dr. Marion H. Wilkins, Chair of the School Board, said of the Surry County School Board’s achievement, “The open and honest discussions that we engaged in under the guidance of the VSBA will assist us to become a more effective and efficient governance team that will continue to put students first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.