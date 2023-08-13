Surry Night Out splashes fun all around

By Terry Harris
Surry County’s night out was filled with fun and food and fellowship, as Sheriff Carlos Turner enthusiastically explained.
“Our entire staff had a great evening along with our other first responders,” he said afterward. “We turned it into a time to give back to the community and gave out 251 back-to-school backpacks. The community came and showed their support and law enforcement, and the community came together and showed support!”
There were various forms of entertainment, free hot food prepared on the spot, vendors and informational booths, and fun activities for kids including a bouncy house as well as tractors, boats, and farm equipment for kids to play on.
The dunk tank is always a popular spot, and Turner said that riding that was as much fun for him as for the kids - of all ages.
“Our county attorney dunked me on the first try!” he said, laughing. “And when the kids dunked me, I’d flip and try to do funny things for them.”
On a more serious note, he said, “I’d like to give heartfelt thanks to all who came out to show that we are strong in community and law enforcement working together in partnership to keep Surry County safe.
“The event brought out a lot of community partnerships,” added County Administrator Melissa Rollins, “and that speaks to the heart and soul of what makes Surry special.”
