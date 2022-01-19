Surry native thrust into national spotlight

~ New Surry County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman appointed to key role by President Biden ~
By Terry Harris
“I guess you can say I’ve prepared my whole life for this,” said self-described “homegrown Virginian and lifelong resident of Surry County” Dr. Ronald Howell, Jr., on the latest development in his life.
Speaking exclusively with the Sussex Surry Dispatch on Sunday evening, immediately following several days of intensive advance training in Washington and a long drive home through Winter Storm Izzy, Howell reflected on his appointment by President Biden last week as FSA (Farm Service Agency) State Executive Director in Virginia.
Glowingly described in a press release from the White House as one of eight individuals selected from across the U.S. for “key regional leadership roles at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Virginia State Director position Howell is assuming was explained as being responsible to “implement agricultural policy, administer credited loan programs, manage conservation, commodity disaster and farm marketing programs.”
The list of tasks with which state directors are tasked includes overseeing the mission to “equitably serve all farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans” and insuring “that USDA resources are distributed equitably and fairly.”
“This appointment feels like a 360 moment in my life!” he exclaimed. “It has come full circle, I always knew from an early age, growing up on the family farm in Surry County, that I wanted to be connected with farmers, and in this area, working with people in the community - that I wanted to have a career in agriculture.”
“In my adult life,” he said, “my career started in 2010 with Virginia FSA as a County Operations Trainee, and has since afforded me opportunities to engage with farmers and producers, landowners, youth groups like 4-H and FFA, and to work with agricultural organizations and leaders in both rural and urban communities. So when I think about where I am at his point I feel like I’ve been working my whole life preparing to embrace a passion for public service.”
“And might I mention that I’m a proud 4 H’er, too!” he added with a grin.
Howell seemed to be taking in stride how he now found himself part of a very small group of individuals described from the White House as “critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change.”
After pausing for a moment, the man who just two weeks earlier was elected Vice Chairman of the Surry County Board of Supervisors continued with reflections on his new appointment.
“As we commemorate the birthday, life, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he said, “I would be remiss not to mention how history recounts an experience where Dr. King and fellow Morehouse College students went up and worked for the summer on a tobacco farm in Hartford, Connecticut. Up until that point, Dr. King had dreamed of becoming a lawyer in order to fight the challenges he was facing during that period in history. However, after the students elected Dr. King as their religious leader, he decided to become a minister instead. History points us to Dr. King’s ability to acclimate to this new environment in Hartford and his experience on this farm, as he penned in his application to Crozer Theological Seminary, ‘I felt an inescapable urge to serve society. In short, I felt a sense of responsibility which I could not escape.’”
“Like Dr. King,” Howell continued, “I feel that same conviction and responsibility when I think about my career. While I never imagined or thought I would be Virginia’s State Executive Director one day, most certainly everything that I’ve done - my family’s farming legacy, my experiences to this point – has led me to this moment. And I look forward to continuing in public service to lead the Virginia Farm Service Agency, serving on the frontlines and carrying out the USDA’s mission at the state level to ensure the voice of every customer that depends on services provided by the agency is heard.”
“As well, I am committed to advancing the priorities and initiatives of the agency, connecting with the state office and county staff, and getting out across the state to visit our county offices, farmers, and producers,” Howell said. “I will work with farmers and state leaders, but also be the up-front leader and make an impact on lives, and I look forward to building partnerships and opening doors of opportunity that promote the agricultural industry to insure it remains the largest and number one driver of the Virginia economy.”
“We have to make sure family farms are sustained, and profitable,” he continued. “We have to promote conservation practices. We have to provide opportunities to introduce new people to farming and the agricultural industry. And we have to be committed to diversity and inclusion in our industry, providing access for all Virginians.”
“The biggest thing I have to do,” he concluded, “is work directly with the staff who have been working so hard through many challenges, including Covid 19. Farmers depend on the FSA. We are the open door for farmers to access the USDA’s programs and services. We are the beginning for everything that the farmer needs and does. And no matter what, we have to be truly committed to customer service. I know that, because in 2010 I provided customer service in county offices across the state. I was where they are now. And I won’t forget that.”
