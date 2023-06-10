Surry Juneteenth Festival promises something for all

By Terry Harris
Juneteenth has only been a Federal Holiday since 2021, when it was signed into law as to commemorate the anniversary of the proclamation of emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. To Sophenia Pierce, it represents all that and much more, as she explained while talking about the celebration planned in Surry next week specially designed to celebrate all that the day stands for.
“I am deeply excited!” exclaimed Pierce, who wears many hats in Surry County, but, in this instance, was speaking as Executive Director and Event Coordinator for United to Empower. “This was something I had envisioned before - really looking forward, to have a lasting impression on our community – to empower – bring together - and unite ALL people for the good of the entire community.”
“Last year we had over 500 people,” she continued, “and it was great! But this year we expect many more, and we really hope to have more diversity this year – have EVERYBODY come together for the purpose of uniting and empowering the community – especially young people.”
Pierce further explained that the United to Empower (U2E) group, founded in 2016 in Surry, was formed to unite male and female groups as an outreach from what was then called Youth and Family Resources for the good of all. And on June 17, 2023, in an effort sponsored along with the Surry County African American Heritage Society, Just Be, and the Surry County High School Legacy Juneteenth Band and Show Choir to help bring about greater understand for all.
The Juneteenth Festival, to be held at Surry Parks and Recreation Center, promises to deliver a lot of fun for people of all ages, interests, and ethnicities, according to Pierce. Some of the things participants can expect to enjoy will include things like live music by a band called noteworthy and a Community All Male Choir, Kiddie City with face painting and other free kids activities and refreshments, arts, crafts vendors, as well as local food vendors.
But while Juneteenth, as she explained, certainly is about fun, it also is about educating people of all backgrounds about African American history – bringing cultures of African Americans together to celebrate their unique history and culture.
“There’s plenty to see and do for the entire family,” Pierce said. “This is a public event, open to and welcoming all.”
In the area of education, Pierce said that there will be scholarship and art contests, many social and civic groups participating, and also booths for voter registration, political candidates, There will even be a prostate screening early detection event from 9 a.m. until noon run by United to Empower LLC - Hampton Roads Health Prostate Forum and Riverside Health Systems partnering with Mt. Nebo Baptist Church for men’s health and educational awareness.
“So the overall theme of this year’s event is Celebrating our Freedom and our future,” Pierce said, “because that’s important, as our young people are the future. We believe they are capable of leading today and we want to teach them today so that they will be better prepared to lead us – equipping them with the tools and resources they need.”
“So yes, much of the day is about having fun and celebrating together,” Pierce concluded. “But this event also is one more thing that we hope will motivate and inspire our youth and educate our older citizens as well. Not just for the African American community, but diversified, with us all getting to know each other. Like the Fourth of July brings all our county together. NOT separate, but enlightening and educating us all about OUR history – the entire community.”
The Juneteenth Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. at Surry Parks and Rec., 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry VA 23883. For further information write to juneteenthsurryva@gmail.com or follow Surry Juneteenth Festival on Facebook or call 757-618-6563.
