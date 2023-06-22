Surry Juneteenth Celebration a huge success

By Terry Harris
Last Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration at Surry Parks and Recreation had been billed as an event to bring together and unite ALL people for the good of the entire community. Judging by the enthusiastic participation of the crowd, estimated to be nearly 1000 people, it was all that and more.
“Our goal was to touch people across social barriers, regardless of age, race, sex, or religion in a positive manner,” said United To Empower (UTE) Chair Roxanne Marr Shears, who also helped to coordinate the festival.
The celebration, organized by the UTE group, was also sponsored by the Surry County African American Heritage Society. The Surry County High School Legacy Juneteenth Band and Show Choir of 1982 – whose claim to fame is that they performed in the World’s Fair more than 40 years ago – also participated.
From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 17 the action was nonstop as attendees held true to the theme of this year’s Juneteenth event - “Celebrating our Freedom and our future.”
Lively activities for people of all ages were provided by numerous volunteers and included everything from face painting to giant inflatables, crafts, and free cotton candy and popcorn. Entertainment ranged from a Libation and Drum ceremony to praise dance ministry to the Noteworthy band and the New Community Male Choir from Waverly who kept the crowd on their feet.
One highlight was an address by keynote speaker Dr. Michelle Penn Marshall, vice chair of the science and technology university Space Research association historically black colleges and universities space council. The daughter of the late Dr. C. P. Penn, former SCPS Superintendent, declared herself a proud Surry County native as she provided information about the history of Juneteenth and talked about how Surry will always be a special place to come home to.
Afterwards, young adult UTE member Raven Pierce, who served as face painter for the event, enthused, “Juneteenth Festival exceeded our expectations. I look forward to helping to plan it next year.”
“It is an honor to be a part of a community that believes in friends, family, and fellowship,” added Shears. “Surry County is definitely something special.”
