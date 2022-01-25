Surry County Government offices are open by appointment only beginning Jan. 18, according to an announcement on their website. In a statement on the decision, County Administrator Melissa Rollins said, “Obviously Covid-19 is still presenting challenges for our communities, The goal is to protect our employees and our citizens to the best extent possible, Continue to do all you can to protect the Surry County community. Stay safe.” The number to call for appointments is 757-294-5271.
Surry Government Offices now open only by appointment
- By Terry Harris
