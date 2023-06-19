Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.