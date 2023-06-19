By Terry Harris
The Surry County Farmers Market has been known for some time as a great local source for fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods and much more. On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Surry County Tourism Coordinator Pat Bernshausen announced that while they are discontinuing the Sunday Farmers Market due to a lack of participating vendors and consumers, there is an upside to this management decision.
“By shifting all of our energy and resources back to the Friday evening market, we anticipate greater success and the ability to bring new and exciting services to our community,” Bernshausen explained.
One feature which she described as “unique to the Surry Farmers Market” will begin June 16 with the new Park & Shop option for seniors and anyone requiring physical assistance.
“Consumers can park in the specifically marked area where a market employee or volunteer will meet you at your vehicle to take your order, shop for you, and return to your vehicle with selected items,” Bernshausen said. “We’re hoping that this will make it even easier for our senior citizens to shop for fresh produce.”
Also, post cards recently were mailed to Surry County residents with a punch card worth $10 in free product for every $50 spent at the market during the season, according to Bernshausen. Plus, there will be additional cards available at the Friday evening Market Manager’s table.
Market manager Zhane’ Slade revealed that they are also exploring the possibility of adding senior citizen discounts for the 2024 season.
“This service requires a rather complicated process through one of our funding partners,” Slade explained. “And although we won’t likely have all the pieces in place this season, we are planning to implement the program for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.