Surry facility praised following regional firefighter training program

By Terry Harris
Approximately 20 firefighters from the Carrolton, Smithfield, Dinwiddie, Manassas, Arlington, Richmond and Henrico jurisdictions joined with local volunteers from the Dendron Fire Department to earn certifications for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs Intro to Tech Rescue Course recently as part of a training session at the state of the art Surry County Emergency Operations and Rescue Squad Facility.
According to Surry County Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps, the training which was put on by VDFP Instructors from all over Virginia, is needed in Surry County for the type of terrain found locally.
Explaining the significance of the course, Lead Instructor Brian Sanso from the VDP said, “Module II is a 16-hour introductory classrooms and practical program addressing job performance requirements of NFPA 1006. This program covers basic rescue skills in low angle environments, victim packaging, rope, knots, anchors, lowering systems, and haul systems.”
He further explained that the program is designed for personnel who will support technical rescue incidents, and completion of ITR Module II is a prerequisite for all Virginia Department of Fire Programs Heavy and Technical Rescue courses.
“This training provides a foundation to prepare students for a wide variety of possible rescue operations based on objectives from NFPA 1006 Standard on Technical Rescuer Professional Qualifications, and NFPA 1670 Standard on Operations and Training for Technical Search and Rescue Incidents,” he added.
“It was exciting to see a full class of firefighters from several different localities,” said Phelps. “And the Regional Instructors for VDFP spoke highly of our Surry County EOC/Rescue building and what it has to offer for future regional training. They were impressed with the collaboration Surry County Emergency Management has with Chippokes Plantation State Park and the willingness of the park to facilitate an area for offsite low angle rescue training.”
“This course was not only a huge success for our local Firefighters but also for Surry County, for several reasons,” he added.
The EOC/Rescue squad building, which took over 10 years of planning and preparation from many stakeholders to bring to fruition, was such a milestone for rural communities that the Director of FEMA came to visit and conduct a Regional webinar from Surry County shortly after its completion concerning how investments in this type of infrastructure represent a huge success for not just the county but the region as well.
“The Emergency Operations and Rescue Squad Facility is an enormous asset to our emergency services operations, including Dominion in the provision of nuclear event preparedness,” commented Robert Elliott, Chair, Board of Supervisors, Director of Emergency Services. “As the County’s newest facility opened in 2020 with state-of-the-art technology and dispatch communications equipment, utilization of the facility for training classes for first responders is welcome. When we are able to foster collaboration to meet the needs of such a demanding field, it is a great thing.”
“As regionalism, collaboration and neighbors helping neighbors is becoming increasingly necessary for effective government, Surry County was pleased to serve as the host agency and location for the February 11-12, 2023 Virginia Department of Fire Programs training exercise,” added County Administrator Melissa Rollins.
“I was excited to see a good turnout of both paid and volunteer firefighters,” said Phelps at the end of the course, adding that he is proud of “the positive stance that Surry County is taking in training not only our Firefighters but those from surrounding jurisdictions as well.”
“I look forward to continuing our partnership with the VDFP to offer training for not only our local Firefighters but also those from surrounding jurisdictions,” he commented, “and the relationship with VDFP and Surry County Emergency Management developed through the offering of this course was immeasurable.”
