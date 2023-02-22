Surry Elementary shines through Black History Month project

By Terry Harris
Colorful door displays up and down the halls of Surry Elementary School attest to the commitment of faculty, staff, and students to celebrate Black History Month in a special way designed to blend in with their regular studies, and according to new-this-year SCES Principal Preston L. McKellar, Jr., he could not be happier with the result.
“I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of teachers when given the opportunity to do the doors,” he said, “and it’s all volunteer!”
“We were trying to think of different ways to celebrate,” he explained, “and teacher assistant Demetrius Jones and history teacher Adrian Taylor came up with the doors. I’m so very pleased that some of our teachers already were decorating their doors even before the idea came up to have some kind of contest!”
The contest has evolved into the promise of a $50 Amazon gift certificate for the teacher and a pizza party for the entire class for the room that is deemed winner of the “Best Themed Door” title, and he credits that to the creativity and commitment of Superintendent Serbrenia Sims and Assistant Superintendent Giron Wooden, Jr.
“They have been extremely supportive – the best central office staff I’ve had pleasure to work with,” McKellar enthused. “They really care about what’s best for Surry. I have great plans for the school, and they always make sure they’re hands on and helping us do things for the students and teachers.”
“We knew that with Black History Month we wanted to focus attention on all periods of Black History in the U.S.,” he continued, “and we also knew that it was important that the teachers would make sure these issues were interwoven into the Standards of Learning and regular curriculum. A lot of time and preparation has gone into how to put this project into the lessons – to make this a true learning experience and ensure students understand why we celebrate, but without deviating from state curriculum.”
“We do very well on the testing we have to do for the state,” he added, “because our teachers are very committed to making sure students get the best lessons they can. They work very hard to make sure every student learns.”
“I feel the teachers really do value Black History Month, and as a way to celebrate it they certainly went above and beyond,” he added. “The personalization for the classrooms is very pleasing as you walk through the halls, and their highlighting people within the community is a real work of love. It’s especially great seeing the teachers involving all the students in some capacity. They are so proud of what they have done, and as you walk through the hallway you can hear them saying, ‘Look! My face – my name - is there!’
McKellar shared that he often speaks of the elementary school students as the Cougar Cubs, and feels that it is especially important that a spotlight shines on each of them during different parts of the year.
“This school community, it’s a special place – a hidden diamond,” he said. “You can get a taste of what we have in our school family and the teachers and the parents and how they collectively shine when they put their individual efforts together like this. You can tell there’s a lot of pride – history – tradition - in people who have continued to be here, generation after generation.”
He paused, then said, “I think my favorite thing about being here is walking into classrooms and seeing the classrooms - the students - light up. It makes you remember why you do it. It’s so much fun to be in the building with the students, seeing the way that all the parts – like the enthusiasm about this door decorating project - come together and make the building seem to shine.”
“That’s what I like to tell the students every chance I get,” he added. “’Let your light shine! Unapologetically do your best!’ It’s so very rewarding to see the amount of interest from the students and the teachers with this project and the way it’s allowing – encouraging them all to shine. I feel like this is one thing the students will really remember, and hoping it will become a new tradition to do and add to every year. In fact, I’m looking forward to next year already!”
