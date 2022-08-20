Surry County updating Emergency Services

By Terry Harris
At their regular meeting on August 4, the Surry County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize emergency services to move forward with developing a program to help facilitate second calls and approved work toward further plans to alleviate issues currently affecting Surry County Emergency Services.
“One of our best resources in Surry County is its people,” said County Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps, who presented proposals for needed changes during the meeting. “This was evident throughout the Pandemic with the number of citizens who were willing to volunteer their time for others. We would like to harness that participation so many were willing to provide and create volunteer opportunities for citizens as young as 16 and up.”
During his presentation, Phelps outlined two plans for separate but related actions proposed to enhance the ability of the county to handle any emergency situation while also increasing volunteerism in Surry County. Both were in keeping with the board’s vote in their July meeting to seek licensure to become Surry County’s ALS (Advance Life Support) and BLS (Basic Life Support) Emergency Agency.
One plan called for starting a Surry County Volunteer Rescue Squad underneath the pursuit of licensure approved at the previous meeting, which he said was progressing well. The additional plan was to continue to work toward forming a Surry County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team).
On the need for forming the Rescue Squad, Phelps explained that currently second calls for service are not being answered at the local level, which means that the county must rely predominately on surrounding jurisdictions for mutual aid. Over a six month period only 2% of second calls for service were answered locally.
The proposed and approved solution was to create a county sponsored volunteer EMS response system with EMT-B certification and recertification courses to be sponsored by the county and to create an incentive program for EMS volunteers.
Phelps enumerated the desired outcomes as having calls answered by local resources and in a timely manner to reduce risks where life-saving situations could be a factor, reducing the hardship on mutual services caused by the number of calls for Surry County, producing cost savings for the county, and ultimately producing increased citizen satisfaction.
The second part of the presentation involved the formation of a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). The expressed purpose of the CERT, as explained by Phelps, is “an opportunity for all citizens to easily volunteer without stringent training requirements and recertifications.”
“The County will offer basic training to those of all ages willing to volunteer in such areas as Basic First Aid/CPR/AED, light search and rescue, disaster supply distribution, light clearing of roads and debris, amateur radio operations and much, much more,” he explained. “We see this as an opportunity to take the whole community approach and create a better Surry County for all.”
This plan for developing the CERT, Phelps said, would be a “Whole Community approach to emergency preparedness wherein relationships and social connections provide a foundation for a more resilient community that can bounce back after a disaster, and community coalitions strengthen relationships and provide a framework for organizing community preparedness efforts.”
“The County will provide the training and resources needed for those willing to volunteer,” he added. “We are not only preparing individuals to be able to volunteer in Emergency Medical Services field but actually to develop the skill set to seek employment in various avenues of emergency medicine in and outside of the County.”
Phelps credited Supervisor Robert Elliott, who is also the county’s Director of Emergency Services as well as County Administrator Melissa Rollins and numerous other community leaders for their involvement in working out ways to update the County’s ability to best respond to emergency situations.
“I think it’s a very positive step in ensuring that we provide the best care we can for our county so we can better utilize the volunteers we have in the county,” said Elliott, “We have excellent volunteers who have been doing a great job. Due to the increase of calls and lack of enough volunteers in the county we are going in this direction to be able to better coordinate all our emergency services - to better serve the community.”
“This is in no way to disregard the services that volunteers have given,” he added. “It’s to enhance it so we can do an even better job.”
NOTE: The entire presentation is available on YouTube as “Surry County VA Board of Supervisors Meeting” for August.
