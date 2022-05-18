Surry County scores tourism grants

By Terry Harris
Surry County’s receipt of a $20,000 grant, from more than $2.7 million recently announced by Governor Youngkin as awarded by Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) as part of their “Everything Old is New Again” campaign, is intended “to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.” It also will help to continue to fine tune focus on the county’s “unique blend of history and outdoor activity and drive thousands of new potential guests to the newly designed tourism website launched earlier this year,” according to information from Pat Bernhausen, Surry County Tourism Coordinator.
Grant partners include Chippokes Plantation State Park, Preservation Virginia (operators of Smith’s Fort and Bacon’s Castle historic properties), and Hampton Roads Winery.
“Tourism in Surry has always blended our rich history, connection with the Jamestown settlement, and historic properties – the ‘old’ – with outdoor experiences and our family-friendly environment,” explained Bernshausen. “This campaign will continue to build on our brand, but will introduce potential guests to the ‘new’ look of our visually appealing and user-friendly tourism website and soon to be launched trip planning tools.” Bernshausen added.
Surry County also was awarded a second grant, for $5,000, for the creation of a LOVEwork installation on county property within the Town of Surry. Partners in this grant are Chippokes Plantation State Park and Bacon’s Castle Plantation.
“We all know “Virginia is for Lovers” and we wanted to extend that warm welcome to visitors coming to Surry County,” said Yoti Jabri, Surry County Economic Development Director. “This Virginia Tourism Corporation grant will give us much needed support in completing our LOVEworks sign here in the Town of Surry.”
Jabri expressed gratitude for the grants and added that the county’s LOVEworks design was “chosen by interested citizens through a short survey, with each LOVE letter to represent something that Surry County has to offer.”
The VTC Regional Marketing Program aims to help Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) drive overnight visitation and to supplement funding for economically significant special events and festivals in order to increase overnight visitation. The DMO funding is projected to drive more than 125,000 room nights over the next 18 months.
“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”
For additional information about Surry County’s tourism programs, initiatives, and promotions please visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/.
