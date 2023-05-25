Surry County Receives Virginia Tourism Corporation Grant

By Terry Harris
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Surry County received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) Virginia DMO Marketing Grants Program. This was part of a group of grants made available from the more than $3.2 million being awarded for 236 local and regionaltourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.
The Surry County funds were received for the development and marketing of the Surry County Cultural Trail: Finding the Past in the Present, which was put together through a partnership between Surry County, Chippokes State Park, Preservation Virginia, Friends of Chippokes, Surry County Historical Society, and Sycamore Springs Farm Market to supply $20,600 in matching funds.
According to a press release from the county, the project is “focused on the development of a self-guided cultural driving trail, which will consolidate sites and provide a platform for previously untold stories pertaining to the history, experiences, contributions, and achievements of the African descendants and Indigenous People who have lived in Surry County.”
The Cultural Trail Project has brought together a diverse group of people representing the African American and Native American communities, along with local business leaders, historians, and educators to create a product that will have lasting educational and economic impact on our community. Efforts to date have identified more than 20 sites along the trail.
“Surry County Tourism values our longstanding relationship with Virginia Tourism Corporation and the availability of grant opportunities that enable us to leverage the funds provided to us through our annual budget,” stated Pat Bernshausen, Tourism Coordinator.
“This additional funding makes it possible for us to develop new tourism products and events as well as promote existing attractions and businesses,” she added, revealing that from 2020 to present Surry County Tourism has obtained $100,000 in grant awards through Virginia Tourism Corporation.
The anticipated launch of the Surry County trail is in early May 2024.
Using the hub and spoke tourism partnership model, Virginia entities partner to apply for funding. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.
“VTC’s tourism marketing and sponsorship programs are designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships, and to extend the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand to drive visitation,” said Rita McClenny, VTC President and CEO. More information on VTC’s Marketing Leverage and Regional Marketing Programs can be found at vatc.org/grants.
“VTC’s marketing and sponsorship programs are powerful incentives creating tourism partnerships across Virginia that are a robust part of Virginia’s economic ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “From first-time applicants like Foxfield Races and Paradise Springs Winery to large music festivals in Hampton Roads and Southwest Virginia driving inbound overnight visitation, these programs show that tourism and tourism partnerships help Virginia’s vibrant communities grow and thrive.”
“Driving inbound out-of-state overnight visitation is a key economic strategy and the VTC grant and sponsorship programs help create unique partnerships that have tangible economic impacts across Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Many of these programs also support regional marketing initiatives designed to encourage Virginians to explore their own state.”
VTC’s Virginia is for Lovers slogans is one of the most iconic and recognizable travel brands in the world. Using that powerful brand equity, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is charged with promoting the Commonwealth as a premier travel destination by showcasing all there is to love in a Virginia vacation. The dollars spent by travelers fuel the economy, provide jobs for Virginians, and improve communities across the state.
Simply put, tourism helps make Virginia a great place to live, work, and vacation. Learn more at virginia.org.
For more information on Surry County Tourism, visit https://surrycountytourism.com/.
