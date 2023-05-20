Surry County Public Schools proposed budget addressed

By Terry Harris
When presenting the 2023-24 proposed Surry County Public Schools budget at the April meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Serbrenia Sims, Superintendent, began by introducing the vision and theme of the division.
“Our vision is to provide a safe, healthy learning environment that prepares all students to be competitive and productive citizens in a highly technical and global society,” Sims explained. “Our theme continues to be Building Excellence, One Student at a Time.”
She itemized the steps taken to adhere to the five goals established by the Surry County School Board which are consist of the following:
- Promoting High Student Achievement for all students
- Maintaining a Positive School Climate for students and employees
- Recruiting and retaining Highly Qualified and Effective Employees
- Promoting Sound Fiscal Stewardship and Transparency
- Serving as the Educational Policy Leaders for Surry County.
Describing the process for developing the school board’s budget as “a year round endeavor that gathers steam around November of each year when we begin to solicit input from multiple stakeholders to include school administrators, faculty and staff and the community” and “trying to forecast governmental mandates and predict where the economy is headed” referencing gas, food, and electrical costs.
She then provided details of the upcoming FY 2023-2024 proposed budget which was formulated based on projected needs for next year.
One highlight of this budget includes an overall Operating Budget of $16,577,541, which represent an increase of 2.58% over the current budget and requires a 1.63% increase in Local Funding.
Sims illustrated with graphics and charts the reasons for the proposed increase, which is built around a projected student enrollment of 630 students.
A 5.00 - 7.24% Salary and Step Increase is recommended for employees depending on tenure, but this is offset by the reduction of existing staffing costs by $262,780 via voluntary attrition such as retirements or employment elsewhere and absorbs the $130,233 increase in Health Insurance for employees.
The proposed budget also reflects an increase in Operations and Maintenance (Heating fuel costs) of $23,500, the increase in food costs (Cafeteria Fund) to $23,905, and an increase in fuel (Transportation) costs to (or of?) $25,000.
Dr. Sims also addressed two questions – with accompanying slides and charts - which she said she anticipates every year, beginning with why the budget is increasing when the student population is decreasing.
“The Special Education Population in SCPS increased from 14% of the student population in 2017 to 18% in 2020, according to the most recent data released by the Department of Education,” Sims explained.
The slide showed that currently, Surry County Special Needs students are 23% of the student population, meaning that one of every four students need additional support services. And while these services are often provided by teachers and teacher assistants who are servicing low numbers of students who have high needs, that directly impacts the student to teacher ratio making it appear that all classrooms have a low number of students.
“I will assure you that this is not the case,” Sims said.
In addition to high numbers of special needs students, Sims explained, providing a table of graphics with specific numbers, there also is a high number of Economically Disadvantaged Students. Luther P. Jackson Middle School has approximately 200 students of which 60% are economically disadvantaged, Surry County High School has about 225 students with 47% identified as economically disadvantaged, and with a population of about 280 students at Surry Elementary School, approximately 65% are identified as economically disadvantaged.
“In order for these students to be competitive with their peers around the state and nation,” Sims said, “we must continue to provide them with support services in the schools that they would not have access to otherwise, such as after school tutoring, the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, and other intensive educational services.”
She added that Surry County Public Schools also offer a rich curriculum for gifted and advanced students that includes dual and concurrent enrollment classes with BrightPoint Community College as well as the opportunity to attend the regional Governor’s School.
Further reflected in the budget, Sims explained, are state mandates which require that all school divisions provide a 5% raise again this year, plus school divisions are required to offer select programs/courses regardless of the number of students who participate.
She also addressed salary and compensation adjustments, saying “Many of our employees who have been with us since 2009 have been frozen on our salary scales for many years, which resulted in new employees coming into our system making as much as a tenured veteran employee/teacher. In order to address this unfairness, this budget proposes that veteran employees receive a raise and multiple step increase commensurate with their years of instruction in SCPS (up to 7.24%). This will not address the full discrepancies that are due to these employees, but it is a start.”
Sims added, “I anticipate that this will be a multi-year, incremental solution, but I think we can all agree that it is beyond time to have this issue resolved.”
Addressing her second most-asked question concerning the budget, “What is the school division doing to help reduce costs?” Dr. Sims revealed that since 2016 SCPS has continued to reduce the number of employees, from 208.5 in 2016 to 191 in the 2023-2024 approved school board budget.
“In order for our schools to continue with the success that we have experienced over multiple years,” Sims said in her summation of the presentation, “our students, faculty and staff need your support.”
