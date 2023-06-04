Surry County Public School Teachers of the Year announced

By Terry Harris
When revealing the 2023 Teachers of the Year for Surry County Public Schools, Superintendent Serbrenia Sims had glowing praise for the three educators singled out for the honor.
After announcing that Kimberly Hardy-Savage had been selected from Surry Elementary School, Sylvia Edler received the honor from Luther Porter Jackson Middle School, and Gina Clayton was chosen from Surry High School both as their Teacher of the Year as well as the Division Teacher of the year, she explained how the selections are made and how she felt about the process.
“Each year I honestly say to myself that all of our teachers could easily deserve being named the Teacher of the year,” said Dr. Sims. “But it’s good to know that their peers selected these three. That’s what makes it such an honor to me, because it’s not the administrators who make the determination, but their actual peers in our schools who decide who will be named our teachers of the year.
“The Division Teacher of the Year is selected from among the three by a committee with representatives from each school,” she added. “And I concur 100 percent with all of their choices, These three are wonderful educators and just so supportive of our students and our schools.”
