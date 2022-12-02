By Terry Harris
Surry County’s Board of Supervisors approved a 90 day reprieve on the county’s property tax deadline, effective immediately, at their December 1 regular meeting.
The vote to change the due date for this year’s Surry County property taxes from December 5, 2022, to March 5, 2023, gives all county taxpayers the option to pay their 2022 property taxes with the extended deadline without penalties, but has no effect on any previous years’ taxes or penalties.
All board members, including newly seated Supervisors Breyon Pierce (Carsley District) and Supervisor Brenton Byrd (Dendron District), who were participating in their first BOS meeting since their election on November 8, were unanimous in agreement to extend the deadline.
Based on Section 58.1-3916 of the Code of Virginia, which empowers the Board of Supervisors to grant by resolution an extension of time, not to exceed 90 days, for the payment of personal property and real estate taxes whenever good cause exists, the board attributed the decision to a united desire to make it easier for citizens to deal with impacts from COVID, inflation, and increased vehicle and real estate values.
The main goal, as stated in the meeting, was to offer some relief from the stress many citizens have been experiencing as the December 5 deadline for 2022 county tax payment loomed.
While the extension goes to March 5, the last day effectively will be March 6 because March 5 falls on a Sunday, explained County Administrator Melissa Rollins afterward.
“We just want to make sure that citizens know that they have a 90 day extension and can pay their 2022 personal and real estate taxes through that date without penalties attached,” said Rollins.
The Treasurer’s Office can be reached for questions at 757-294-5206.
