By Terry Harris
On August 3, 2023, Surry County Officials and Staff will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the opening of the 5&Dime Scenic Driving Route, formed to showcase unique visitor stops along Route 5 and Route 10. Rita McClenny, President, and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, as well as county officials and staff from other areas included on the route, also will be involved in the event.
The 5&Dime Scenic Driving Route was conceived when Surry, Prince George, James City, and Charles City Counties and the City of Hopewell, along with the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, formed a collaborative development team In 2021 with a mission to highlight local restaurants, retail shops, parks and outdoor recreation venues in a way to appeal to day trippers and overnight guests in their respective communities.
When asked about the expected economic impact of the trail, Pat Bernshausen, Surry County Tourism Coordinator, explained, “This epic road trip encompasses a sizable portion of Central and Coastal Virginia through Surry and neighboring communities in the region. The route has been recognized for many years as a relaxing and scenic ride for motorcyclists, but we believe it's time for friends and families to pack a weekend bag, throw the dog and kids in the car, and hit the road to discover all the unique attractions along this self-guided tour.”
To that end, Surry County Tourism has identified sixteen eligible attractions and businesses along the route through the county. The list of Surry County sites which have been invited to participate in the 5& Dime Trail includes the following: Anna’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Farmer Joe’s Greenhouse, Florist & Gifts, Hampton Roads Winery, Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, Just for Kicks Cupcakes, Lightwood House Historic Vacation Rental, Meats of Virginia, The Oaks Park, Smith’s Fort Plantation, Surry County Community Center Disc Golf Course, Surry Seafood Company & Gray’s Creek Marina, Surry County Visitors Center & Historic Courthouse Complex, The Surry County Farmers Market, Surry County Historical Society & Museums, Yu-Chen’s Asian Grill,
Bernshausen explained that participation of attractions and businesses in the 5& Dime trail is voluntary and free. The list includes Surry County businesses and attractions that have been invited, but it is not finalized as some on the list have not yet accepted the invitation to participate.
Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), which is charged with promoting the Commonwealth as a premier travel destination by highlighting all there is to love in a Virginia vacation, has been key to the development of a number of themed trails throughout the state. In Surry County, in addition to assisting with the 5& Dime trail’s development they also were instrumental in forming the Salty Southern Route trail, a self-guided thematic driving trail focused on pork and peanut production in this region.
Surry County businesses and attractions already benefitting from that trail include Surry Farmers Market, Surry Visitor Center, Bacon's Castle, Bacon’s Castle Supply, Chippokes Farm State Park, Chippokes Farm & Forestry Museum, College Run Farms (open seasonally), Drewry Farms (open seasonally), Meats of Virginia, and the Surry Seafood Company Restaurant.
“The overall plan for all these tourism marketing efforts is simple,” Bernshausen said. “In addition to the considerable boost to the local economy the tourist dollars bring, we want to use these trails to encourage everyone, both visitors to the area and our local citizens who may not be aware of how rich in cultural diversity our area actually is, to discover the spectacular food and drink, historical sites, outdoor adventure, and family fun available right here in Surry County.”
The ribbon cutting for the 5&Dime Trail will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 3 at Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185, adjacent to the James City County Marina. A list of Virginia’s many themed trails may be found at: https://www.virginia.org/things-to-do/attractions/trails/; with the 5&Dime being the newest addition. To learn more about the 5&Dime Trail, visit www.5anddimeva.com and for more information on Surry County Tourism, visit https://surrycountytourism.com/.
